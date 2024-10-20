Structure of a Skeletal Muscle definitions Flashcards
Back
Structure of a Skeletal Muscle definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Skeletal MuscleA type of muscle tissue that is attached to bones and is responsible for voluntary movements.
- Muscle FiberA single muscle cell, long and multinucleated, that makes up the bulk of skeletal muscle.
- FascicleA bundle of muscle fibers surrounded by connective tissue called perimysium.
- EndomysiumA layer of connective tissue that surrounds each individual muscle fiber.
- PerimysiumConnective tissue that surrounds a fascicle, or bundle of muscle fibers.
- EpimysiumThe outer layer of connective tissue that surrounds the entire muscle.
- TendonA rope-like structure formed by connective tissues that connects muscle to bone.
- AponeurosisA flat, sheet-like connective tissue that connects muscles to bones.
- SarcolemmaThe specialized cell membrane of a muscle fiber that transmits electrochemical signals.
- T TubulesMembrane canals that extend from the sarcolemma into the muscle fiber, aiding signal transmission.
- Sarcoplasmic ReticulumA specialized endoplasmic reticulum in muscle cells that stores and releases calcium ions.
- MyofibrilRod-like organelles within muscle fibers, composed of repeating units of myofilaments.
- MyofilamentsProtein filaments, primarily actin and myosin, responsible for muscle contraction.
- SarcomereThe fundamental contractile unit of muscle, composed of repeating actin and myosin structures.
- Striated AppearanceThe striped look of skeletal muscle due to the organized arrangement of sarcomeres.