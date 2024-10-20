Skip to main content
Structure of a Skeletal Muscle definitions Flashcards

Structure of a Skeletal Muscle definitions
  • Skeletal Muscle
    A type of muscle tissue that is attached to bones and is responsible for voluntary movements.
  • Muscle Fiber
    A single muscle cell, long and multinucleated, that makes up the bulk of skeletal muscle.
  • Fascicle
    A bundle of muscle fibers surrounded by connective tissue called perimysium.
  • Endomysium
    A layer of connective tissue that surrounds each individual muscle fiber.
  • Perimysium
    Connective tissue that surrounds a fascicle, or bundle of muscle fibers.
  • Epimysium
    The outer layer of connective tissue that surrounds the entire muscle.
  • Tendon
    A rope-like structure formed by connective tissues that connects muscle to bone.
  • Aponeurosis
    A flat, sheet-like connective tissue that connects muscles to bones.
  • Sarcolemma
    The specialized cell membrane of a muscle fiber that transmits electrochemical signals.
  • T Tubules
    Membrane canals that extend from the sarcolemma into the muscle fiber, aiding signal transmission.
  • Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
    A specialized endoplasmic reticulum in muscle cells that stores and releases calcium ions.
  • Myofibril
    Rod-like organelles within muscle fibers, composed of repeating units of myofilaments.
  • Myofilaments
    Protein filaments, primarily actin and myosin, responsible for muscle contraction.
  • Sarcomere
    The fundamental contractile unit of muscle, composed of repeating actin and myosin structures.
  • Striated Appearance
    The striped look of skeletal muscle due to the organized arrangement of sarcomeres.