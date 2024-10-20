Structure of a Skeletal Muscle definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Skeletal Muscle A type of muscle tissue that is attached to bones and is responsible for voluntary movements.

Muscle Fiber A single muscle cell, long and multinucleated, that makes up the bulk of skeletal muscle.

Fascicle A bundle of muscle fibers surrounded by connective tissue called perimysium.

Endomysium A layer of connective tissue that surrounds each individual muscle fiber.

Perimysium Connective tissue that surrounds a fascicle, or bundle of muscle fibers.

Epimysium The outer layer of connective tissue that surrounds the entire muscle.

Tendon A rope-like structure formed by connective tissues that connects muscle to bone.

Aponeurosis A flat, sheet-like connective tissue that connects muscles to bones.

Sarcolemma The specialized cell membrane of a muscle fiber that transmits electrochemical signals.

T Tubules Membrane canals that extend from the sarcolemma into the muscle fiber, aiding signal transmission.

Sarcoplasmic Reticulum A specialized endoplasmic reticulum in muscle cells that stores and releases calcium ions.

Myofibril Rod-like organelles within muscle fibers, composed of repeating units of myofilaments.

Myofilaments Protein filaments, primarily actin and myosin, responsible for muscle contraction.

Sarcomere The fundamental contractile unit of muscle, composed of repeating actin and myosin structures.