Structure of the Eyeball definitions Flashcards

- Fibrous LayerThe outermost layer of the eye providing structure, protection, and muscle attachments for movement.
- CorneaThe clear front part of the eye that allows light to enter and provides a protective barrier.
- ScleraThe white part of the eye, providing structural support and protection.
- Vascular LayerThe middle layer of the eye, responsible for controlling light entry and providing blood supply.
- IrisThe colored part of the eye that controls the amount of light entering the eyeball.
- Ciliary BodyContains muscles that alter the lens shape for focusing light on the retina.
- ChoroidA pigmented layer that absorbs stray light to prevent vision artifacts.
- RetinaThe inner layer containing photosensitive and nerve cells essential for capturing light.
- Optic NerveTransmits visual information from the retina to the brain.
- Aqueous HumorA clear liquid filling the front of the eye, helping maintain pressure and nutrient transport.
- Vitreous HumorA gel-like substance filling most of the eye, maintaining its shape and allowing light passage.
- LensA flexible structure that focuses light onto the retina for clear vision.
- Photosensitive CellsCells in the retina that detect light and initiate visual processing.
- Nerve CellsCells in the retina that transmit visual signals to the brain via the optic nerve.
- Electromagnetic RadiationLight waves that the eye focuses to perceive colors and images.