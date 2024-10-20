Structure of the Eyeball definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Fibrous Layer The outermost layer of the eye providing structure, protection, and muscle attachments for movement.

Cornea The clear front part of the eye that allows light to enter and provides a protective barrier.

Sclera The white part of the eye, providing structural support and protection.

Vascular Layer The middle layer of the eye, responsible for controlling light entry and providing blood supply.

Iris The colored part of the eye that controls the amount of light entering the eyeball.

Ciliary Body Contains muscles that alter the lens shape for focusing light on the retina.

Choroid A pigmented layer that absorbs stray light to prevent vision artifacts.

Retina The inner layer containing photosensitive and nerve cells essential for capturing light.

Optic Nerve Transmits visual information from the retina to the brain.

Aqueous Humor A clear liquid filling the front of the eye, helping maintain pressure and nutrient transport.

Vitreous Humor A gel-like substance filling most of the eye, maintaining its shape and allowing light passage.

Lens A flexible structure that focuses light onto the retina for clear vision.

Photosensitive Cells Cells in the retina that detect light and initiate visual processing.

Nerve Cells Cells in the retina that transmit visual signals to the brain via the optic nerve.