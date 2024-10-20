Structure of the Eyeball definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Structure of the Eyeball definitions
  • Fibrous Layer
    The outermost layer of the eye providing structure, protection, and muscle attachments for movement.
  • Cornea
    The clear front part of the eye that allows light to enter and provides a protective barrier.
  • Sclera
    The white part of the eye, providing structural support and protection.
  • Vascular Layer
    The middle layer of the eye, responsible for controlling light entry and providing blood supply.
  • Iris
    The colored part of the eye that controls the amount of light entering the eyeball.
  • Ciliary Body
    Contains muscles that alter the lens shape for focusing light on the retina.
  • Choroid
    A pigmented layer that absorbs stray light to prevent vision artifacts.
  • Retina
    The inner layer containing photosensitive and nerve cells essential for capturing light.
  • Optic Nerve
    Transmits visual information from the retina to the brain.
  • Aqueous Humor
    A clear liquid filling the front of the eye, helping maintain pressure and nutrient transport.
  • Vitreous Humor
    A gel-like substance filling most of the eye, maintaining its shape and allowing light passage.
  • Lens
    A flexible structure that focuses light onto the retina for clear vision.
  • Photosensitive Cells
    Cells in the retina that detect light and initiate visual processing.
  • Nerve Cells
    Cells in the retina that transmit visual signals to the brain via the optic nerve.
  • Electromagnetic Radiation
    Light waves that the eye focuses to perceive colors and images.