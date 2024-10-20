Structure of the Eyeball quiz #1 Flashcards

Which nerve carries visual information from the retina to the brain?
The optic nerve carries visual information from the retina to the brain.
Which structure of the eye absorbs light to prevent it from scattering within the eye?
The choroid absorbs light to prevent it from scattering within the eye.
What chamber is between the iris and cornea?
The anterior chamber is between the iris and cornea.
What structure in the eye creates a visual blind spot?
The optic disc creates a visual blind spot.
Which structure of the eye contains photoreceptors?
The retina contains photoreceptors.
Which layer of the eyeball includes the retina?
The inner layer of the eyeball includes the retina.
Which of the following are attributes of the retina? A) Contains photoreceptors B) Transmits visual information to the brain C) Part of the fibrous layer D) Controls light entry
A) Contains photoreceptors, B) Transmits visual information to the brain
Which of the following is a transparent extension of the sclera that lies in front of the pupil? A) Cornea B) Iris C) Lens D) Retina
A) Cornea
Which structure controls the amount of light that enters the eye?
The iris controls the amount of light that enters the eye.
Which of the following is true about the aqueous humor of the eye? A) It is a gel-like substance B) It fills the anterior chamber C) It is part of the fibrous layer D) It contains photoreceptors
B) It fills the anterior chamber
What part of the retina contains only cones and is the area of greatest visual acuity?
The fovea centralis contains only cones and is the area of greatest visual acuity.
What region of the retina provides the sharpest vision?
The fovea centralis provides the sharpest vision.
What structure functions to keep the retina in place and helps to maintain eyeball shape?
The vitreous humor functions to keep the retina in place and helps to maintain eyeball shape.
Where is the aqueous humor situated in relation to the lens?
The aqueous humor is situated in front of the lens.
Which of the following statements accurately describes the optic disc? A) It contains photoreceptors B) It is the point where the optic nerve exits the eye C) It is part of the fibrous layer D) It controls light entry
B) It is the point where the optic nerve exits the eye
When eyes are focusing on far away objects, what happens to the lens?
When focusing on far away objects, the lens becomes flatter.
What is the largest chamber of the eye?
The vitreous chamber is the largest chamber of the eye.
The posterior chamber of the eye is located between which two structures?
The posterior chamber is located between the iris and the lens.
Which part of the eye is a muscle that regulates the size of the pupil?
The iris is the muscle that regulates the size of the pupil.
What is the watery fluid found in the anterior chamber of the eye called?
The watery fluid found in the anterior chamber is called aqueous humor.
What part of the eye contains the photoreceptors?
The retina contains the photoreceptors.
Which structure controls the tension of the suspensory ligaments of the lens?
The ciliary body controls the tension of the suspensory ligaments of the lens.
What part of the eye is known as the blind spot?
The optic disc is known as the blind spot.
What part of the eye changes shape to adjust the size of the pupil?
The iris changes shape to adjust the size of the pupil.
Which structure in the eye plays a role in accommodation by holding the lens in place?
The ciliary body plays a role in accommodation by holding the lens in place.
Why does the fovea provide the clearest vision?
The fovea provides the clearest vision because it contains only cones, which are responsible for high acuity vision.
Which of the following is not a function of the sclera? A) Provides structure B) Protects the eye C) Contains photoreceptors D) Allows muscle attachment
C) Contains photoreceptors
What is the correct order of cells in the retina from back to front?
The correct order is photoreceptor cells, bipolar cells, and ganglion cells.
What part of the retina lacks photoreceptors?
The optic disc lacks photoreceptors.
What eye structure is transparent and allows light to enter?
The cornea is transparent and allows light to enter.
The eyeball consists of which of the following layers? A) Fibrous layer B) Vascular layer C) Inner layer D) All of the above
D) All of the above
What is the final destination of light rays in the eye?
The final destination of light rays in the eye is the retina.
What part of the eye touches the retina?
The vitreous humor touches the retina.
At the point where the optic nerve exits from the retina, what is this area called?
This area is called the optic disc.
Which of the following statements about the cornea is true? A) It is opaque B) It is part of the vascular layer C) It is transparent D) It contains photoreceptors
C) It is transparent
The anterior chamber of the eye is located between which two structures?
The anterior chamber is located between the cornea and the iris.
Which part of the eye is the circular opening in the iris that allows light to enter?
The pupil is the circular opening in the iris that allows light to enter.
Which component of the eye contains the visual receptors?
The retina contains the visual receptors.
Which statement is not true about the sclera? A) It is the white of the eye B) It is transparent C) It provides protection D) It allows muscle attachment
B) It is transparent
Which of the following statements best describes how the human eye sees an object? A) Light is absorbed by the sclera B) Light is focused by the lens onto the retina C) The iris transmits visual information D) The cornea absorbs light