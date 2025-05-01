Structure of the Eyeball quiz #3 Flashcards

What structures make up the fibrous layer of the eye, and what roles do they play?
The fibrous layer consists of the cornea (clear front part that allows light to enter) and the sclera (white of the eye that provides protection and muscle attachment).
What are the optic components inside the eye, and what is their role in vision?
The optic components are the aqueous humor (liquid in the front), vitreous humor (gel-like substance filling most of the eye), and the lens (focuses light on the retina); together, they transmit and focus light for clear vision.
What are the three main layers of the eyeball, from outermost to innermost?
The three main layers are the fibrous layer (outermost), the vascular layer (middle), and the inner layer (retina).
What two structures make up the fibrous layer of the eye, and what are their functions?
The fibrous layer consists of the cornea, which is clear and allows light to enter, and the sclera, which is the white of the eye providing protection and muscle attachment.
What is the main function of the vascular layer (uvea) of the eye?
The vascular layer controls light entry and provides blood supply to the eye.
Name the three parts of the vascular layer and briefly describe the role of each.
The iris controls light entry, the ciliary body changes the lens shape for focusing, and the choroid absorbs stray light and provides blood supply.
What is the primary function of the retina in the eye?
The retina contains photosensitive and nerve cells that capture light and transmit visual information to the brain.
What are the optic components inside the eye, and what is their collective role?
The optic components are the aqueous humor, vitreous humor, and lens; together, they transmit and focus light for clear vision.
Where is the aqueous humor located, and what is its function?
The aqueous humor is a liquid that fills the front of the eye, helping to maintain eye shape and allowing light to pass through.
How does the lens contribute to vision?
The lens focuses incoming light onto the retina, enabling the formation of clear images.