T Dependent & T Independent Antigens definitions Flashcards

B cell activation The process by which B cells become activated to respond to antigens, involving either T dependent or T independent pathways.

T dependent antigens Antigens that require helper T cells for B cell activation, involving a multi-step process including antigen presentation on MHC class II.

T independent antigens Antigens capable of activating B cells without helper T cells, often long polysaccharides with repeating subunits.

Helper T cells Immune cells that assist in the activation of B cells by recognizing antigens presented on MHC class II molecules.

Naive B cells Inactive B cells that have not yet encountered an antigen and require activation to respond to pathogens.

B cell receptors (BCRs) Molecules on B cell surfaces that bind to specific antigens, initiating the activation process.

MHC class II molecules Proteins on B cell surfaces that present processed antigen fragments to helper T cells for recognition.

Cytokines Signaling molecules released by helper T cells to activate B cells during immune responses.

Plasma cells Differentiated B cells that secrete antibodies to neutralize pathogens.

Memory B cells B cells that remain after an infection to provide a faster response upon re-exposure to the same antigen.

Polysaccharides Long carbohydrate molecules with repeating subunits, often forming T independent antigens.

Immune response The body's defense mechanism against pathogens, involving B cell activation and antibody production.

Pathogens Microorganisms that cause disease, targeted by the immune system through B cell activation.

Antibodies Proteins produced by plasma cells that bind to antigens to neutralize or mark them for destruction.