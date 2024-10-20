Skip to main content
T Dependent & T Independent Antigens definitions Flashcards

T Dependent & T Independent Antigens definitions
  • B cell activation
    The process by which B cells become activated to respond to antigens, involving either T dependent or T independent pathways.
  • T dependent antigens
    Antigens that require helper T cells for B cell activation, involving a multi-step process including antigen presentation on MHC class II.
  • T independent antigens
    Antigens capable of activating B cells without helper T cells, often long polysaccharides with repeating subunits.
  • Helper T cells
    Immune cells that assist in the activation of B cells by recognizing antigens presented on MHC class II molecules.
  • Naive B cells
    Inactive B cells that have not yet encountered an antigen and require activation to respond to pathogens.
  • B cell receptors (BCRs)
    Molecules on B cell surfaces that bind to specific antigens, initiating the activation process.
  • MHC class II molecules
    Proteins on B cell surfaces that present processed antigen fragments to helper T cells for recognition.
  • Cytokines
    Signaling molecules released by helper T cells to activate B cells during immune responses.
  • Plasma cells
    Differentiated B cells that secrete antibodies to neutralize pathogens.
  • Memory B cells
    B cells that remain after an infection to provide a faster response upon re-exposure to the same antigen.
  • Polysaccharides
    Long carbohydrate molecules with repeating subunits, often forming T independent antigens.
  • Immune response
    The body's defense mechanism against pathogens, involving B cell activation and antibody production.
  • Pathogens
    Microorganisms that cause disease, targeted by the immune system through B cell activation.
  • Antibodies
    Proteins produced by plasma cells that bind to antigens to neutralize or mark them for destruction.
  • T cell receptors (TCRs)
    Molecules on T cells that recognize antigens presented by MHC class II molecules on B cells.