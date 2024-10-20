The Cerebrum quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Cerebrum quiz

The Cerebrum quiz
  • Which of the following areas is located in the frontal lobe of the brain? A) Primary visual cortex B) Primary auditory cortex C) Primary motor cortex D) Primary somatosensory cortex
    C) Primary motor cortex
  • Which of the following brain processes is not a function of the cerebral cortex? A) Voluntary movement B) Sensory perception C) Reflex actions D) Complex cognitive processing
    C) Reflex actions
  • In which lobe of the brain can you find the visual cortex?
    Occipital lobe
  • Which of the following is not a structure of the forebrain? A) Thalamus B) Cerebellum C) Hypothalamus D) Basal nuclei
    B) Cerebellum
  • Which section of the brain is concerned with reasoning?
    Frontal lobe
  • In which lobes of the cerebrum is the visual cortex located?
    Occipital lobes
  • Which is the largest portion of the brain?
    Cerebrum
  • Which of the following lobes are involved in planning? A) Frontal lobe B) Parietal lobe C) Temporal lobe D) Occipital lobe
    A) Frontal lobe
  • What is the largest part of the human brain?
    Cerebrum
  • Which cerebral lobe is responsible for sensations of touch and taste?
    Parietal lobe
  • Which of the following is not a cerebral lobe? A) Frontal lobe B) Parietal lobe C) Temporal lobe D) Cerebellar lobe
    D) Cerebellar lobe
  • Which of the following regions of the brain is the largest? A) Cerebellum B) Brainstem C) Cerebrum D) Diencephalon
    C) Cerebrum
  • What is the largest portion of the brain?
    Cerebrum
  • Which of the following structures is part of the forebrain? A) Medulla oblongata B) Pons C) Thalamus D) Cerebellum
    C) Thalamus
  • Most of the somatosensory association area is located in which lobe of the cerebrum?
    Parietal lobe
  • What is the largest section of the brain?
    Cerebrum
  • Which of the following is a major function of the frontal lobe? A) Vision B) Hearing C) Voluntary movement D) Balance
    C) Voluntary movement
  • What part of the human brain accounts for about 80% of the brain mass?
    Cerebrum
  • Which lobe of the cerebrum contains the primary motor cortex and is the most anterior lobe?
    Frontal lobe
  • What is not part of the cerebrum? A) Basal nuclei B) Cerebral cortex C) Cerebellum D) White matter
    C) Cerebellum
  • What is the largest and most complex part of the brain?
    Cerebrum
  • Which cerebral lobe contains the visual cortex?
    Occipital lobe
  • Which lobe is responsible for processing visual information and identifying colors?
    Occipital lobe
  • Which of the following is a true statement about the cerebrum? A) It is responsible for involuntary actions B) It is the smallest part of the brain C) It is involved in complex cognitive functions D) It does not contain any sensory areas
    C) It is involved in complex cognitive functions
  • Which of the following is a major function of the temporal lobe? A) Vision B) Hearing C) Voluntary movement D) Balance
    B) Hearing
  • In which of the lobes of the cerebrum is the somatosensory cortex located?
    Parietal lobe