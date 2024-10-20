The Cerebrum quiz Flashcards

Which of the following areas is located in the frontal lobe of the brain? A) Primary visual cortex B) Primary auditory cortex C) Primary motor cortex D) Primary somatosensory cortex
C) Primary motor cortex
Which of the following brain processes is not a function of the cerebral cortex? A) Voluntary movement B) Sensory perception C) Reflex actions D) Complex cognitive processing
C) Reflex actions
In which lobe of the brain can you find the visual cortex?
Occipital lobe
Which of the following is not a structure of the forebrain? A) Thalamus B) Cerebellum C) Hypothalamus D) Basal nuclei
B) Cerebellum
Which section of the brain is concerned with reasoning?
Frontal lobe
In which lobes of the cerebrum is the visual cortex located?
Occipital lobes
Which is the largest portion of the brain?
Cerebrum
Which of the following lobes are involved in planning? A) Frontal lobe B) Parietal lobe C) Temporal lobe D) Occipital lobe
A) Frontal lobe
What is the largest part of the human brain?
Cerebrum
Which cerebral lobe is responsible for sensations of touch and taste?
Parietal lobe
Which of the following is not a cerebral lobe? A) Frontal lobe B) Parietal lobe C) Temporal lobe D) Cerebellar lobe
D) Cerebellar lobe
Which of the following regions of the brain is the largest? A) Cerebellum B) Brainstem C) Cerebrum D) Diencephalon
C) Cerebrum
What is the largest portion of the brain?
Cerebrum
Which of the following structures is part of the forebrain? A) Medulla oblongata B) Pons C) Thalamus D) Cerebellum
C) Thalamus
Most of the somatosensory association area is located in which lobe of the cerebrum?
Parietal lobe
What is the largest section of the brain?
Cerebrum
Which of the following is a major function of the frontal lobe? A) Vision B) Hearing C) Voluntary movement D) Balance
C) Voluntary movement
What part of the human brain accounts for about 80% of the brain mass?
Cerebrum
Which lobe of the cerebrum contains the primary motor cortex and is the most anterior lobe?
Frontal lobe
What is not part of the cerebrum? A) Basal nuclei B) Cerebral cortex C) Cerebellum D) White matter
C) Cerebellum
What is the largest and most complex part of the brain?
Cerebrum
Which cerebral lobe contains the visual cortex?
Occipital lobe
Which lobe is responsible for processing visual information and identifying colors?
Occipital lobe
Which of the following is a true statement about the cerebrum? A) It is responsible for involuntary actions B) It is the smallest part of the brain C) It is involved in complex cognitive functions D) It does not contain any sensory areas
C) It is involved in complex cognitive functions
Which of the following is a major function of the temporal lobe? A) Vision B) Hearing C) Voluntary movement D) Balance
B) Hearing
In which of the lobes of the cerebrum is the somatosensory cortex located?