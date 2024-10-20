Skip to main content
The Dermis definitions Flashcards

The Dermis definitions
  • Dermis
    The second layer of skin beneath the epidermis, consisting of the papillary and reticular layers.
  • Papillary Layer
    The superficial layer of the dermis, composed of areolar connective tissue and containing capillaries and tactile corpuscles.
  • Reticular Layer
    The deeper, thicker layer of the dermis, made of dense irregular connective tissue with collagen and elastic fibers.
  • Areolar Connective Tissue
    A type of loose connective tissue found in the papillary layer, providing support and nourishment to the epidermis.
  • Dense Irregular Connective Tissue
    Tissue in the reticular layer with randomly arranged collagen fibers, providing strength and elasticity.
  • Dermal Papillae
    Projections in the papillary layer that create epidermal ridges, enhancing grip and forming fingerprints.
  • Friction Ridges
    Ridges on the epidermis surface, formed by dermal papillae, that enhance grip and create fingerprints.
  • Tactile Corpuscles
    Nerve endings in the papillary layer that serve as touch receptors, also known as Meissner corpuscles.
  • Lamellar Corpuscles
    Pressure receptors in the reticular layer, also known as Pacinian corpuscles, detecting pressure sensations.
  • Cleavage Lines
    Invisible lines formed by parallel collagen fibers in the reticular layer, important for surgical incisions.
  • Collagen Fibers
    Protein fibers in the reticular layer providing strength and structure to the skin.
  • Elastic Fibers
    Fibers in the reticular layer allowing the skin to stretch and return to its original shape.
  • Sweat Glands
    Glands in the reticular layer responsible for producing sweat, aiding in thermoregulation.
  • Oil Glands
    Sebaceous glands in the reticular layer that secrete sebum to lubricate and protect the skin.
  • Hair Roots
    Structures in the reticular layer from which hair grows, anchored in the dermis.