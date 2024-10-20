The Dermis definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Dermis The second layer of skin beneath the epidermis, consisting of the papillary and reticular layers.

Papillary Layer The superficial layer of the dermis, composed of areolar connective tissue and containing capillaries and tactile corpuscles.

Reticular Layer The deeper, thicker layer of the dermis, made of dense irregular connective tissue with collagen and elastic fibers.

Areolar Connective Tissue A type of loose connective tissue found in the papillary layer, providing support and nourishment to the epidermis.

Dense Irregular Connective Tissue Tissue in the reticular layer with randomly arranged collagen fibers, providing strength and elasticity.

Dermal Papillae Projections in the papillary layer that create epidermal ridges, enhancing grip and forming fingerprints.

Friction Ridges Ridges on the epidermis surface, formed by dermal papillae, that enhance grip and create fingerprints.

Tactile Corpuscles Nerve endings in the papillary layer that serve as touch receptors, also known as Meissner corpuscles.

Lamellar Corpuscles Pressure receptors in the reticular layer, also known as Pacinian corpuscles, detecting pressure sensations.

Cleavage Lines Invisible lines formed by parallel collagen fibers in the reticular layer, important for surgical incisions.

Collagen Fibers Protein fibers in the reticular layer providing strength and structure to the skin.

Elastic Fibers Fibers in the reticular layer allowing the skin to stretch and return to its original shape.

Sweat Glands Glands in the reticular layer responsible for producing sweat, aiding in thermoregulation.

Oil Glands Sebaceous glands in the reticular layer that secrete sebum to lubricate and protect the skin.