The Dermis definitions Flashcards
Back
The Dermis definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- DermisThe second layer of skin beneath the epidermis, consisting of the papillary and reticular layers.
- Papillary LayerThe superficial layer of the dermis, composed of areolar connective tissue and containing capillaries and tactile corpuscles.
- Reticular LayerThe deeper, thicker layer of the dermis, made of dense irregular connective tissue with collagen and elastic fibers.
- Areolar Connective TissueA type of loose connective tissue found in the papillary layer, providing support and nourishment to the epidermis.
- Dense Irregular Connective TissueTissue in the reticular layer with randomly arranged collagen fibers, providing strength and elasticity.
- Dermal PapillaeProjections in the papillary layer that create epidermal ridges, enhancing grip and forming fingerprints.
- Friction RidgesRidges on the epidermis surface, formed by dermal papillae, that enhance grip and create fingerprints.
- Tactile CorpusclesNerve endings in the papillary layer that serve as touch receptors, also known as Meissner corpuscles.
- Lamellar CorpusclesPressure receptors in the reticular layer, also known as Pacinian corpuscles, detecting pressure sensations.
- Cleavage LinesInvisible lines formed by parallel collagen fibers in the reticular layer, important for surgical incisions.
- Collagen FibersProtein fibers in the reticular layer providing strength and structure to the skin.
- Elastic FibersFibers in the reticular layer allowing the skin to stretch and return to its original shape.
- Sweat GlandsGlands in the reticular layer responsible for producing sweat, aiding in thermoregulation.
- Oil GlandsSebaceous glands in the reticular layer that secrete sebum to lubricate and protect the skin.
- Hair RootsStructures in the reticular layer from which hair grows, anchored in the dermis.