The Dermis quiz Flashcards

The Dermis quiz
Which statement is true about the dermis?
The dermis is the second layer of the skin, located beneath the epidermis, and consists of two layers: the papillary layer and the reticular layer.What role do the dermal papillae play in the dermis?
Dermal papillae create epidermal ridges that enhance grip and produce fingerprints, especially in thick skin areas like palms and soles.What are the two layers of the dermis?
The two layers of the dermis are the papillary layer and the reticular layer.What tissue type forms most of the dermis?
Dense irregular connective tissue forms most of the dermis, particularly in the reticular layer.You would find collagen fibers in which layer of skin?
Collagen fibers are found in the reticular layer of the dermis.Which of the following cells is associated with the dermis? a) Keratinocytes b) Melanocytes c) Fibroblasts d) Langerhans cells
c) FibroblastsWhat is the primary function of the reticular layer in the dermis?
The reticular layer provides strength and elasticity to the skin, allowing it to resist multi-directional forces.What structures are embedded within the reticular layer of the dermis?
Sweat glands, oil glands, hair roots, and pressure receptors (lamellar corpuscles) are embedded within the reticular layer.How do cleavage lines in the dermis affect surgical incisions?
Cuts made parallel to cleavage lines heal faster due to the alignment of collagen fibers.What is the significance of Meissner corpuscles in the dermis?
Meissner corpuscles are touch receptors located in the papillary layer, allowing for sensations of touch.