The Dermis quiz Flashcards

The Dermis quiz
  • Which statement is true about the dermis?
    The dermis is the second layer of the skin, located beneath the epidermis, and consists of two layers: the papillary layer and the reticular layer.
  • What role do the dermal papillae play in the dermis?
    Dermal papillae create epidermal ridges that enhance grip and produce fingerprints, especially in thick skin areas like palms and soles.
  • What are the two layers of the dermis?
    The two layers of the dermis are the papillary layer and the reticular layer.
  • What tissue type forms most of the dermis?
    Dense irregular connective tissue forms most of the dermis, particularly in the reticular layer.
  • You would find collagen fibers in which layer of skin?
    Collagen fibers are found in the reticular layer of the dermis.
  • Which of the following cells is associated with the dermis? a) Keratinocytes b) Melanocytes c) Fibroblasts d) Langerhans cells
    c) Fibroblasts
  • What is the primary function of the reticular layer in the dermis?
    The reticular layer provides strength and elasticity to the skin, allowing it to resist multi-directional forces.
  • What structures are embedded within the reticular layer of the dermis?
    Sweat glands, oil glands, hair roots, and pressure receptors (lamellar corpuscles) are embedded within the reticular layer.
  • How do cleavage lines in the dermis affect surgical incisions?
    Cuts made parallel to cleavage lines heal faster due to the alignment of collagen fibers.
  • What is the significance of Meissner corpuscles in the dermis?
    Meissner corpuscles are touch receptors located in the papillary layer, allowing for sensations of touch.