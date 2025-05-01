The Dermis quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the main structural and functional differences between the papillary layer and the reticular layer of the dermis?
The papillary layer is the superficial layer of the dermis, making up about 20% of its thickness. It consists of areolar connective tissue, contains capillaries, lymphatic vessels, and tactile (Meissner) corpuscles for touch sensation, and forms dermal papillae that create friction ridges and fingerprints. The reticular layer is deeper, making up about 80% of the dermis, and is composed of dense irregular connective tissue with collagen and elastic fibers, providing strength and elasticity. It contains accessory structures like sweat glands, oil glands, hair roots, and pressure (Pacinian) corpuscles, and its collagen fibers form cleavage lines important for surgical healing.
How do friction ridges and cleavage lines in the dermis contribute to the function and clinical significance of the skin?
Friction ridges, formed by dermal papillae in the papillary layer, enhance grip and create fingerprints, especially in thick skin areas like palms and soles. Cleavage lines, formed by parallel collagen fibers in the reticular layer, indicate the natural orientation of fibers; surgical incisions made parallel to these lines heal faster due to less disruption of collagen fibers, making them clinically significant for surgical procedures.
What type of connective tissue makes up the papillary layer of the dermis?
The papillary layer is composed of areolar (loose) connective tissue, which contains capillaries, lymphatic vessels, and tactile corpuscles.
What is the main function of dermal papillae in the papillary layer?
Dermal papillae create epidermal ridges that form friction ridges, enhancing grip and producing fingerprints.
Which sensory structures are found in the papillary layer and what sensation do they detect?
Tactile (Meissner) corpuscles are found in the papillary layer and they detect touch sensations.
What percentage of the dermis is made up by the reticular layer, and what is its primary tissue type?
The reticular layer makes up about 80% of the dermis and is primarily composed of dense irregular connective tissue.
How do the collagen and elastic fibers in the reticular layer contribute to skin properties?
Collagen fibers provide strength, while elastic fibers allow the skin to stretch and return to its original shape, enabling resistance to forces in multiple directions.
What are cleavage lines (tension lines) and why are they clinically significant?
Cleavage lines are formed by parallel arrangements of collagen fibers in the reticular layer; surgical incisions made parallel to these lines heal faster due to less disruption of fibers.
Which accessory structures are embedded in the reticular layer of the dermis?
The reticular layer contains sweat glands, oil (sebaceous) glands, hair roots, and pressure (Pacinian/lamellar) corpuscles.
What is the origin of leather and which dermal layer does it primarily come from?
Leather is derived from the dense irregular connective tissue of the dermis, primarily from the reticular layer of animal skins.