The Dermis quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the main structural and functional differences between the papillary layer and the reticular layer of the dermis?

The papillary layer is the superficial layer of the dermis, making up about 20% of its thickness. It consists of areolar connective tissue, contains capillaries, lymphatic vessels, and tactile (Meissner) corpuscles for touch sensation, and forms dermal papillae that create friction ridges and fingerprints. The reticular layer is deeper, making up about 80% of the dermis, and is composed of dense irregular connective tissue with collagen and elastic fibers, providing strength and elasticity. It contains accessory structures like sweat glands, oil glands, hair roots, and pressure (Pacinian) corpuscles, and its collagen fibers form cleavage lines important for surgical healing.