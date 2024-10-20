The Epidermis: Cells definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Epidermis The outermost layer of skin, composed of stratified squamous epithelial tissue.

Keratinocytes The most abundant cells in the epidermis, responsible for producing keratin.

Melanocytes Cells in the stratum basale that produce melanin, protecting skin from UV damage.

Dendritic cells Immune cells in the epidermis, specifically Langerhans cells, initiating immune responses.

Tactile epithelial cells Also known as Merkel cells, these detect touch and are found in the deepest epidermal layer.

Keratin A tough, fibrous protein produced by keratinocytes, providing mechanical strength to the epidermis.

Melanin A pigment produced by melanocytes that protects skin from UV light and contributes to pigmentation.

Stratum basale The deepest layer of the epidermis where melanocytes and Merkel cells are located.

Langerhans cells A type of dendritic cell in the epidermis that helps initiate immune responses.

Merkel cells Specialized cells in the epidermis that work with nerves to detect touch.

Integumentary system The system comprising the skin and its accessory structures, including hair and nails.

Stratified squamous epithelial tissue A type of tissue composed of multiple layers of flat cells, forming the epidermis.

Desmosomes Structures that hold keratinocytes together, providing mechanical resilience to the epidermis.

Tight junctions Connections between keratinocytes that create a leak-proof barrier in the epidermis.