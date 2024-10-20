Skip to main content
The Epidermis: Cells definitions Flashcards

The Epidermis: Cells definitions
  • Epidermis
    The outermost layer of skin, composed of stratified squamous epithelial tissue.
  • Keratinocytes
    The most abundant cells in the epidermis, responsible for producing keratin.
  • Melanocytes
    Cells in the stratum basale that produce melanin, protecting skin from UV damage.
  • Dendritic cells
    Immune cells in the epidermis, specifically Langerhans cells, initiating immune responses.
  • Tactile epithelial cells
    Also known as Merkel cells, these detect touch and are found in the deepest epidermal layer.
  • Keratin
    A tough, fibrous protein produced by keratinocytes, providing mechanical strength to the epidermis.
  • Melanin
    A pigment produced by melanocytes that protects skin from UV light and contributes to pigmentation.
  • Stratum basale
    The deepest layer of the epidermis where melanocytes and Merkel cells are located.
  • Langerhans cells
    A type of dendritic cell in the epidermis that helps initiate immune responses.
  • Merkel cells
    Specialized cells in the epidermis that work with nerves to detect touch.
  • Integumentary system
    The system comprising the skin and its accessory structures, including hair and nails.
  • Stratified squamous epithelial tissue
    A type of tissue composed of multiple layers of flat cells, forming the epidermis.
  • Desmosomes
    Structures that hold keratinocytes together, providing mechanical resilience to the epidermis.
  • Tight junctions
    Connections between keratinocytes that create a leak-proof barrier in the epidermis.
  • UV damage
    Harm caused by ultraviolet light, against which melanin provides protection.