The Epidermis: Cells quiz Flashcards

The majority of cells found in the epidermis are which of the following? A) Melanocytes B) Keratinocytes C) Dendritic cells D) Tactile epithelial cells
B) KeratinocytesWhich of the following is not found in the epidermis? A) Keratinocytes B) Melanocytes C) Blood vessels D) Dendritic cells
C) Blood vesselsThe epidermis is composed of which of the following tissues? A) Connective tissue B) Stratified squamous epithelial tissue C) Muscle tissue D) Nervous tissue
B) Stratified squamous epithelial tissueIn which layer of the epidermis are stem cells located? A) Stratum corneum B) Stratum lucidum C) Stratum granulosum D) Stratum basale
D) Stratum basaleWhat type of cells make up the cutaneous membrane?
The cutaneous membrane is primarily made up of keratinocytes, which are specialized epithelial tissue cells.Which of the following gives rise to the skin cells? A) Keratinocytes B) Melanocytes C) Stem cells in the stratum basale D) Dendritic cells
C) Stem cells in the stratum basaleFrom which primary germ layer is the epidermis of the skin derived? A) Ectoderm B) Mesoderm C) Endoderm
A) EctodermWhat is the most numerous cell type in the epidermis?
Keratinocytes are the most numerous cell type in the epidermis.Which primary meristem gives rise to the epidermis in stems? A) Protoderm B) Ground meristem C) Procambium
A) ProtodermCells in the epidermis are nourished by blood vessels located in which of the following? A) Epidermis B) Dermis C) Hypodermis D) Stratum corneum
B) DermisWhich of the following is not a type of cell found in the epidermis? A) Keratinocytes B) Melanocytes C) Fibroblasts D) Dendritic cells
C) Fibroblasts