The Epidermis: Cells quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the four main types of cells found in the epidermis, and what is the primary function of each?
The four main types of cells in the epidermis are: keratinocytes (produce keratin for protection and make up over 90% of epidermal cells), melanocytes (produce melanin to protect against UV damage and contribute to skin pigmentation), dendritic cells or Langerhans cells (initiate immune responses by detecting invaders), and tactile epithelial cells or Merkel cells (work with nerves to detect touch).
Where are melanocytes and tactile epithelial (Merkel) cells located within the epidermis, and what roles do they play?
Melanocytes and tactile epithelial (Merkel) cells are located in the deepest layer of the epidermis, the stratum basale. Melanocytes produce melanin for UV protection and pigmentation, while Merkel cells detect touch by working with nerve endings.
How do keratinocytes contribute to the protective properties of the epidermis?
Keratinocytes produce keratin, a tough, fibrous, and water-resistant protein that fills their cytoplasm, providing mechanical strength, flexibility, and a barrier to protect the skin from physical and chemical damage.
What is the function of dendritic (Langerhans) cells in the epidermis?
Dendritic (Langerhans) cells are immune cells that detect signs of invasion or infection in the epidermis and help initiate immune responses by communicating with the lymphatic system.
What are the four main types of cells found in the epidermis, and what is the primary function of each?
The four main types are keratinocytes (produce keratin for protection), melanocytes (produce melanin for UV protection and pigmentation), dendritic/Langerhans cells (initiate immune responses), and tactile epithelial/Merkel cells (detect touch).
Where are melanocytes and tactile epithelial (Merkel) cells located within the epidermis, and what roles do they play?
Both are located in the deepest layer of the epidermis, the stratum basale; melanocytes produce melanin for UV protection and pigmentation, while Merkel cells detect touch by working with nerve endings.
How do keratinocytes contribute to the protective properties of the epidermis?
Keratinocytes produce keratin, a tough, fibrous, and water-resistant protein that fills their cytoplasm, providing mechanical strength, flexibility, and a barrier against damage.
What is the function of dendritic (Langerhans) cells in the epidermis?
Dendritic (Langerhans) cells are immune cells that detect signs of invasion or infection and help initiate immune responses by communicating with the lymphatic system.
How does the amount of keratin in keratinocytes change as they move toward the surface of the epidermis?
Keratinocytes accumulate more keratin as they move toward the surface, so the most superficial cells contain the most keratin.
What is the relationship between melanocytes and keratinocytes regarding melanin?
Melanocytes produce melanin, which can be transferred to neighboring keratinocytes, helping protect the skin from UV damage and contributing to skin pigmentation.