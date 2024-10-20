Skip to main content
The Epidermis: Layers definitions Flashcards

The Epidermis: Layers definitions
  • Epidermis
    The outermost layer of skin composed of several distinct layers of cells.
  • Stratum Basale
    The deepest epidermal layer containing stem cells, keratinocytes, melanocytes, and tactile epithelial cells.
  • Stratum Spinosum
    The second deepest layer with dividing keratinocytes and dendritic cells, known for its spiny appearance.
  • Stratum Granulosum
    The third layer where keratinocytes stop dividing, harden, and begin to die.
  • Stratum Lucidum
    A clear, protective layer found only in thick skin, consisting of dead keratinocytes.
  • Stratum Corneum
    The most superficial layer, consisting of dead, keratin-filled cells that are regularly shed.
  • Keratinocytes
    Cells that produce keratin, originating in the stratum basale and moving upwards.
  • Melanocytes
    Cells in the stratum basale that produce melanin to protect skin from UV damage.
  • Tactile Epithelial Cells
    Cells in the stratum basale that work with nervous tissue to allow touch sensations.
  • Dendritic Cells
    Immune cells in the stratum spinosum that activate the immune system.
  • Keratohyalin Granules
    Granules in the stratum granulosum that help with keratin aggregation and cell hardening.
  • Lamellar Granules
    Granules containing glycolipids that waterproof the stratum granulosum.
  • Thin Skin
    Skin type lacking the stratum lucidum, containing hair follicles and oil glands.
  • Thick Skin
    Skin type with all epidermal layers, including the stratum lucidum, found on palms and soles.
  • Keratin
    A tough, fibrous protein produced by keratinocytes, providing skin with protective properties.