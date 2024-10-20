The Epidermis: Layers definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Epidermis The outermost layer of skin composed of several distinct layers of cells.

Stratum Basale The deepest epidermal layer containing stem cells, keratinocytes, melanocytes, and tactile epithelial cells.

Stratum Spinosum The second deepest layer with dividing keratinocytes and dendritic cells, known for its spiny appearance.

Stratum Granulosum The third layer where keratinocytes stop dividing, harden, and begin to die.

Stratum Lucidum A clear, protective layer found only in thick skin, consisting of dead keratinocytes.

Stratum Corneum The most superficial layer, consisting of dead, keratin-filled cells that are regularly shed.

Keratinocytes Cells that produce keratin, originating in the stratum basale and moving upwards.

Melanocytes Cells in the stratum basale that produce melanin to protect skin from UV damage.

Tactile Epithelial Cells Cells in the stratum basale that work with nervous tissue to allow touch sensations.

Dendritic Cells Immune cells in the stratum spinosum that activate the immune system.

Keratohyalin Granules Granules in the stratum granulosum that help with keratin aggregation and cell hardening.

Lamellar Granules Granules containing glycolipids that waterproof the stratum granulosum.

Thin Skin Skin type lacking the stratum lucidum, containing hair follicles and oil glands.

Thick Skin Skin type with all epidermal layers, including the stratum lucidum, found on palms and soles.