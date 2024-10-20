The Epidermis: Layers quiz Flashcards
What is the deepest layer of the epidermis?
The deepest layer of the epidermis is the stratum basale.In what layer of the skin is pigmentation found?
Pigmentation is found in the stratum basale, where melanocytes produce melanin.In which layer of the epidermis are cells constantly dividing?
Cells are constantly dividing in the stratum basale.Which layer of the skin is found directly superficial to the hypodermis?
The dermis is found directly superficial to the hypodermis.What is the order of epidermal strata from deepest to most superficial?
The order of epidermal strata from deepest to most superficial is: stratum basale, stratum spinosum, stratum granulosum, stratum lucidum (only in thick skin), and stratum corneum.Which of the following describes thick skin? A) Contains hair follicles B) Lacks stratum lucidum C) Found on palms and soles D) Has fewer sweat glands
C) Found on palms and solesIn which layer of the epidermis are tactile discs found?
Tactile discs are found in the stratum basale.Which statement is true about the epidermis? A) It is vascular B) It contains five layers in thick skin C) It is the innermost layer of the skin D) It contains hair follicles
B) It contains five layers in thick skinWhich layer of the epidermis consists of up to 30 layers of dead cells?
The stratum corneum consists of up to 30 layers of dead cells.Which layer of the epidermis is most superficial?
The most superficial layer of the epidermis is the stratum corneum.