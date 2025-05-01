The Epidermis: Layers quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

What are the five layers of the epidermis in order from deepest to most superficial, and which layer is only found in thick skin? The five layers of the epidermis from deepest to most superficial are: stratum basale, stratum spinosum, stratum granulosum, stratum lucidum (only in thick skin), and stratum corneum.

What is the main difference between thin skin and thick skin regarding the layers of the epidermis? Thin skin lacks the stratum lucidum, while thick skin contains all five layers, including the stratum lucidum.

What types of cells are found in the stratum basale, and what are their functions? The stratum basale contains stem cells (which divide to produce new cells), keratinocytes (produce keratin), melanocytes (produce melanin for UV protection), and tactile epithelial cells (Merkel cells, involved in touch sensation).

How do keratinocytes change as they move from the stratum basale to the stratum corneum? Keratinocytes originate in the stratum basale, divide and move upward, flatten and accumulate keratin, lose their nuclei and organelles, die, and eventually become part of the dead, keratin-filled, waterproof stratum corneum that is regularly shed.

What is the primary function of the stratum corneum? The stratum corneum acts as a waterproof, protective barrier against environmental damage and prevents water loss, while its dead keratinocytes are regularly shed.

Which layer of the epidermis is known as the 'spiny layer,' and what unique cell type is found there? The stratum spinosum is known as the 'spiny layer' and contains dendritic (Langerhans) cells, which are immune cells that help protect against infection.