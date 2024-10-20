Skip to main content
The Hypodermis definitions Flashcards

The Hypodermis definitions
  • Hypodermis
    A layer beneath the dermis, not part of the skin, mainly composed of adipose tissue and areolar connective tissue.
  • Subcutaneous layer
    Another name for the hypodermis, located below the dermis, containing adipose and areolar tissues.
  • Adipose tissue
    A type of loose connective tissue in the hypodermis, made of adipocytes that store fats or triglycerides.
  • Adipocytes
    Fat cells found in adipose tissue, responsible for storing fats or triglycerides.
  • Triglycerides
    Fats stored in adipocytes within the adipose tissue of the hypodermis.
  • Areolar connective tissue
    A type of loose connective tissue in the hypodermis, providing support and flexibility.
  • Integumentary system
    The system that includes the skin and its layers, with the hypodermis depicted as a yellow layer.
  • Vascular
    Containing many blood vessels, as seen in the hypodermis, which supports its functions.
  • Shock absorber
    A function of the hypodermis, protecting underlying tissues by absorbing impacts.
  • Insulator
    A role of the hypodermis, reducing heat loss and helping to maintain body warmth.
  • Cutaneous membrane
    Another term for the skin, which the hypodermis anchors to underlying tissues.