The Hypodermis definitions Flashcards

Hypodermis A layer beneath the dermis, not part of the skin, mainly composed of adipose tissue and areolar connective tissue.

Subcutaneous layer Another name for the hypodermis, located below the dermis, containing adipose and areolar tissues.

Adipose tissue A type of loose connective tissue in the hypodermis, made of adipocytes that store fats or triglycerides.

Adipocytes Fat cells found in adipose tissue, responsible for storing fats or triglycerides.

Triglycerides Fats stored in adipocytes within the adipose tissue of the hypodermis.

Areolar connective tissue A type of loose connective tissue in the hypodermis, providing support and flexibility.

Integumentary system The system that includes the skin and its layers, with the hypodermis depicted as a yellow layer.

Vascular Containing many blood vessels, as seen in the hypodermis, which supports its functions.

Shock absorber A function of the hypodermis, protecting underlying tissues by absorbing impacts.

Insulator A role of the hypodermis, reducing heat loss and helping to maintain body warmth.