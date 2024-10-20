The Hypodermis definitions Flashcards
The Hypodermis definitions
- HypodermisA layer beneath the dermis, not part of the skin, mainly composed of adipose tissue and areolar connective tissue.
- Subcutaneous layerAnother name for the hypodermis, located below the dermis, containing adipose and areolar tissues.
- Adipose tissueA type of loose connective tissue in the hypodermis, made of adipocytes that store fats or triglycerides.
- AdipocytesFat cells found in adipose tissue, responsible for storing fats or triglycerides.
- TriglyceridesFats stored in adipocytes within the adipose tissue of the hypodermis.
- Areolar connective tissueA type of loose connective tissue in the hypodermis, providing support and flexibility.
- Integumentary systemThe system that includes the skin and its layers, with the hypodermis depicted as a yellow layer.
- VascularContaining many blood vessels, as seen in the hypodermis, which supports its functions.
- Shock absorberA function of the hypodermis, protecting underlying tissues by absorbing impacts.
- InsulatorA role of the hypodermis, reducing heat loss and helping to maintain body warmth.
- Cutaneous membraneAnother term for the skin, which the hypodermis anchors to underlying tissues.