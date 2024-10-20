Skip to main content
The Hypodermis quiz Flashcards

  • Which of the following is not a function of the hypodermis: shock absorption, insulation, protection from UV radiation, or anchoring the skin?
    Protection from UV radiation is not a function of the hypodermis.
  • Which layer of the skin provides shock absorption and insulation?
    The hypodermis provides shock absorption and insulation.
  • What are the functions of the hypodermis?
    The hypodermis functions to anchor the skin to underlying tissues, act as a shock absorber, and insulate the body to reduce heat loss.
  • What type of tissue primarily composes the hypodermis?
    The hypodermis is primarily composed of adipose tissue.
  • Is the hypodermis considered a part of the skin?
    No, the hypodermis is not technically part of the skin.
  • What type of connective tissue is found in the hypodermis besides adipose tissue?
    Areolar connective tissue is also found in the hypodermis.
  • What is the role of adipocytes in the hypodermis?
    Adipocytes in the hypodermis store fats or triglycerides.
  • How does the hypodermis help in temperature regulation?
    The hypodermis acts as an insulator, reducing heat loss and helping to keep the body warm.
  • What does the term 'vascular' mean in the context of the hypodermis?
    In the context of the hypodermis, 'vascular' means it contains many blood vessels.
  • What does the prefix 'hypo' in hypodermis signify?
    The prefix 'hypo' in hypodermis signifies 'below,' indicating its position beneath the dermis.