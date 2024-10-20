The Hypodermis quiz Flashcards
The Hypodermis quiz
Which of the following is not a function of the hypodermis: shock absorption, insulation, protection from UV radiation, or anchoring the skin?
Protection from UV radiation is not a function of the hypodermis.Which layer of the skin provides shock absorption and insulation?
The hypodermis provides shock absorption and insulation.What are the functions of the hypodermis?
The hypodermis functions to anchor the skin to underlying tissues, act as a shock absorber, and insulate the body to reduce heat loss.What type of tissue primarily composes the hypodermis?
The hypodermis is primarily composed of adipose tissue.Is the hypodermis considered a part of the skin?
No, the hypodermis is not technically part of the skin.What type of connective tissue is found in the hypodermis besides adipose tissue?
Areolar connective tissue is also found in the hypodermis.What is the role of adipocytes in the hypodermis?
Adipocytes in the hypodermis store fats or triglycerides.How does the hypodermis help in temperature regulation?
The hypodermis acts as an insulator, reducing heat loss and helping to keep the body warm.What does the term 'vascular' mean in the context of the hypodermis?
In the context of the hypodermis, 'vascular' means it contains many blood vessels.What does the prefix 'hypo' in hypodermis signify?
The prefix 'hypo' in hypodermis signifies 'below,' indicating its position beneath the dermis.