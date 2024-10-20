The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland definitions Flashcards
Back
The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland definitions
1 student found this helpful
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- HypothalamusPart of the brain that maintains homeostasis and regulates hormone release from the pituitary gland.
- Pituitary GlandOften called the 'master gland', it has anterior and posterior parts with distinct hormone functions.
- Anterior PituitaryPart of the pituitary gland stimulated by tropic hormones from the hypothalamus, releasing hormones like GH and TSH.
- Posterior PituitaryExtension of the hypothalamus, made of nervous tissue, releasing hormones like ADH and Oxytocin.
- Tropic HormonesHormones that trigger the release of other hormones, acting on target cells in other glands.
- Hypothalamic-Hypophyseal Portal SystemA blood vessel system that carries hormones from the hypothalamus to the anterior pituitary.
- InfundibulumFunnel-like structure connecting the hypothalamus and pituitary gland.
- Growth Hormone (GH)Hormone from the anterior pituitary that influences cell division, especially in bones and cartilage.
- Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH)Tropic hormone from the anterior pituitary that stimulates the thyroid gland to release thyroid hormone.
- Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH)Tropic hormone from the anterior pituitary that stimulates the adrenal cortex to release cortisol.
- Antidiuretic Hormone (ADH)Hormone from the posterior pituitary that reduces urine production by increasing water reabsorption in kidneys.
- OxytocinHormone from the posterior pituitary involved in uterine contractions and milk release during nursing.
- Hypothalamic-Hypophyseal TractNeuronal pathway that carries hormones from the hypothalamus to the posterior pituitary.
- Paraventricular NucleiRegion in the hypothalamus where hormones are synthesized before traveling to the posterior pituitary.
- Supraoptic NucleiRegion in the hypothalamus above the optic tract, involved in hormone synthesis for the posterior pituitary.