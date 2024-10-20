The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Hypothalamus Part of the brain that maintains homeostasis and regulates hormone release from the pituitary gland.

Pituitary Gland Often called the 'master gland', it has anterior and posterior parts with distinct hormone functions.

Anterior Pituitary Part of the pituitary gland stimulated by tropic hormones from the hypothalamus, releasing hormones like GH and TSH.

Posterior Pituitary Extension of the hypothalamus, made of nervous tissue, releasing hormones like ADH and Oxytocin.

Tropic Hormones Hormones that trigger the release of other hormones, acting on target cells in other glands.

Hypothalamic-Hypophyseal Portal System A blood vessel system that carries hormones from the hypothalamus to the anterior pituitary.

Infundibulum Funnel-like structure connecting the hypothalamus and pituitary gland.

Growth Hormone (GH) Hormone from the anterior pituitary that influences cell division, especially in bones and cartilage.

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Tropic hormone from the anterior pituitary that stimulates the thyroid gland to release thyroid hormone.

Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH) Tropic hormone from the anterior pituitary that stimulates the adrenal cortex to release cortisol.

Antidiuretic Hormone (ADH) Hormone from the posterior pituitary that reduces urine production by increasing water reabsorption in kidneys.

Oxytocin Hormone from the posterior pituitary involved in uterine contractions and milk release during nursing.

Hypothalamic-Hypophyseal Tract Neuronal pathway that carries hormones from the hypothalamus to the posterior pituitary.

Paraventricular Nuclei Region in the hypothalamus where hormones are synthesized before traveling to the posterior pituitary.