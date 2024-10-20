The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland definitions
  • Hypothalamus
    Part of the brain that maintains homeostasis and regulates hormone release from the pituitary gland.
  • Pituitary Gland
    Often called the 'master gland', it has anterior and posterior parts with distinct hormone functions.
  • Anterior Pituitary
    Part of the pituitary gland stimulated by tropic hormones from the hypothalamus, releasing hormones like GH and TSH.
  • Posterior Pituitary
    Extension of the hypothalamus, made of nervous tissue, releasing hormones like ADH and Oxytocin.
  • Tropic Hormones
    Hormones that trigger the release of other hormones, acting on target cells in other glands.
  • Hypothalamic-Hypophyseal Portal System
    A blood vessel system that carries hormones from the hypothalamus to the anterior pituitary.
  • Infundibulum
    Funnel-like structure connecting the hypothalamus and pituitary gland.
  • Growth Hormone (GH)
    Hormone from the anterior pituitary that influences cell division, especially in bones and cartilage.
  • Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH)
    Tropic hormone from the anterior pituitary that stimulates the thyroid gland to release thyroid hormone.
  • Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH)
    Tropic hormone from the anterior pituitary that stimulates the adrenal cortex to release cortisol.
  • Antidiuretic Hormone (ADH)
    Hormone from the posterior pituitary that reduces urine production by increasing water reabsorption in kidneys.
  • Oxytocin
    Hormone from the posterior pituitary involved in uterine contractions and milk release during nursing.
  • Hypothalamic-Hypophyseal Tract
    Neuronal pathway that carries hormones from the hypothalamus to the posterior pituitary.
  • Paraventricular Nuclei
    Region in the hypothalamus where hormones are synthesized before traveling to the posterior pituitary.
  • Supraoptic Nuclei
    Region in the hypothalamus above the optic tract, involved in hormone synthesis for the posterior pituitary.