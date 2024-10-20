The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following is not a function of the hypothalamus? a) Regulating hunger and thirst b) Controlling the release of hormones from the pituitary gland c) Directly producing thyroid hormones d) Maintaining homeostasis
c) Directly producing thyroid hormones
Which gland connected to the brain releases hormones that affect other glands of the body?
The pituitary gland
What gland is known as the master gland of the body?
The pituitary gland
Which gland secretes hormones that control the pituitary gland?
The hypothalamus
Which of these glands secretes releasing hormones?
The hypothalamus
Which two hormones are released from the posterior pituitary?
Antidiuretic Hormone (ADH) and Oxytocin
Which pituitary secretion stimulates sperm production?
Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH)
How many hormones are produced by the posterior pituitary?
The posterior pituitary does not produce hormones; it releases two hormones: ADH and Oxytocin.
What pituitary hormone triggers the release of thyroid hormone from the thyroid gland?
Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH)
Which of the following statements about the pituitary gland is false? a) It is located below the hypothalamus b) It is divided into anterior and posterior lobes c) It directly produces thyroid hormones d) It is known as the master gland
c) It directly produces thyroid hormones
How many of the 7 anterior pituitary hormones are tropic hormones?
Four of the anterior pituitary hormones are tropic: TSH, ACTH, FSH, and LH.
Which of the following is a hormone produced by the posterior pituitary? a) Growth Hormone b) Oxytocin c) Prolactin d) Thyroid Stimulating Hormone
b) Oxytocin
Which is one of the functions of the pituitary gland?
It releases hormones that regulate other endocrine glands.
Which pituitary secretion stimulates the testes to secrete androgens?
Luteinizing Hormone (LH)
What connects the hypothalamus to the pituitary gland?
The infundibulum
What gland of the endocrine system is located in the brain just above the pituitary gland?
The hypothalamus
Which gland acts as a signal relaying bridge between multiple body systems and the pituitary gland?
The hypothalamus
Which of the following are characteristics of the pituitary gland? Select all that apply. a) It is located at the base of the brain b) It has anterior and posterior lobes c) It directly produces thyroid hormones d) It is known as the master gland
a) It is located at the base of the brain, b) It has anterior and posterior lobes, d) It is known as the master gland
Which of the following are released from the pituitary gland?
Hormones such as Growth Hormone (GH), Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH), and Oxytocin
What is the small gland located near the base of the brain in the sella turcica?
The pituitary gland
Which two hormones does the posterior pituitary gland produce?
The posterior pituitary does not produce hormones; it releases ADH and Oxytocin.
Which gland is known as the “master gland”? Why does it have this name?
The pituitary gland is known as the master gland because it regulates the function of other endocrine glands.
The anterior pituitary gland is nicknamed what because it regulates other endocrine glands?
The anterior pituitary is often referred to as the 'master gland' because it releases hormones that regulate other glands.
What structure of the brain regulates the secretion of hormones from the pituitary gland?
The hypothalamus
Which of the following hormones is released by the posterior lobe of the pituitary gland?
Oxytocin
Which part of the brain controls the pituitary? How does it control the pituitary?
The hypothalamus controls the pituitary by releasing hormones that regulate its activity.
How does the hypothalamus regulate the release of hormones from the anterior pituitary gland?
Through the hypothalamic-hypophyseal portal system, delivering tropic hormones.
What is the hypothalamic-hypophyseal portal system?
A network of blood vessels that connects the hypothalamus to the anterior pituitary, allowing hormone transport.
What hormone secreted by the hypothalamus triggers the release of TSH?
Thyrotropin Releasing Hormone (TRH)
What is the functional relationship between the hypothalamus and the posterior pituitary?
The posterior pituitary is an extension of the hypothalamus, releasing hormones produced by hypothalamic neurons.
The hypothalamus provides a link between what two systems?