The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following brain areas is responsible for regulating hunger and thirst?
The hypothalamus
How are the posterior pituitary and anterior pituitary similar?
Both are parts of the pituitary gland and release hormones, but they differ in their connection to the hypothalamus.
The hypothalamus secretes hormones that control which of the following?
The anterior pituitary gland
Which gland is located at the base of the brain just below the hypothalamus?
The pituitary gland
What are three mechanisms used to regulate the timing and amount of pituitary secretion?
Hormonal signals from the hypothalamus, feedback from target organs, and direct neural input.
What part of the brain is the link between the endocrine and nervous systems?
The hypothalamus
What is the master gland that regulates other glands?
The pituitary gland
The pituitary gland secretes which hormones?
Hormones such as Growth Hormone (GH), Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH), and Oxytocin
Which system is primarily involved in the communication between the pituitary gland and the kidneys?
The endocrine system, through the release of Antidiuretic Hormone (ADH)
Which of the following communicates with the pituitary?
The hypothalamus
Which of the following hormones is not produced by the anterior pituitary? a) Growth Hormone b) Oxytocin c) Prolactin d) Adrenocorticotropic Hormone
b) Oxytocin
Which statements are true about the hormones involved in the hypothalamic-pituitary cycle?
The hypothalamus releases tropic hormones that regulate the anterior pituitary, which in turn releases hormones affecting other glands.
Which of the following hormones is not released by the anterior pituitary gland?
Oxytocin
The pituitary gland secretes which of the following?
Hormones such as Growth Hormone (GH), Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH), and Oxytocin
Which two hormones are secreted by the anterior pituitary gland in males?
Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) and Luteinizing Hormone (LH)
Which of the following glands is not controlled by the hypothalamus?
The pancreas
What are the two hormones stored and released by the posterior pituitary gland?
Antidiuretic Hormone (ADH) and Oxytocin
Which of the following glands is located at the base of the brain?
The pituitary gland
What is the master gland of the body?
The pituitary gland
What connects the pituitary gland to the brain at the hypothalamus?
The infundibulum
Which of these glands are found in the brain?
The hypothalamus and the pituitary gland
What are the two hormones secreted by the posterior pituitary gland and what is their function?
Antidiuretic Hormone (ADH) for water retention and Oxytocin for uterine contractions and milk release.
Which glands are located in the brain?
The hypothalamus and the pituitary gland
Why is the hypothalamus a major coordinating and control center?
It regulates homeostasis and controls the release of hormones from the pituitary gland.
Which gland is considered the master gland and regulates the functioning of the other glands?
The pituitary gland
Which hormone is secreted by the pituitary gland?
Growth Hormone (GH)
Why is the pituitary gland known as the master gland?
Because it regulates the function of other endocrine glands.
Which of the following statements about the hypothalamus is not correct? a) It regulates hunger and thirst b) It directly produces thyroid hormones c) It controls the pituitary gland d) It maintains homeostasis
b) It directly produces thyroid hormones
Which are hormones that are released from the posterior pituitary gland?
Antidiuretic Hormone (ADH) and Oxytocin
What hormones are released by the posterior pituitary?
Antidiuretic Hormone (ADH) and Oxytocin
How can the anterior part of the pituitary gland control the secretion of thyroid hormones?
By releasing Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH)
What hormones are released from the posterior pituitary gland?
Antidiuretic Hormone (ADH) and Oxytocin
How does the hypothalamus control the anterior pituitary?
Through the release of tropic hormones via the hypothalamic-hypophyseal portal system.
Which hormones does the posterior pituitary produce?
The posterior pituitary does not produce hormones; it releases ADH and Oxytocin.
Which of the following statements best describes the pituitary gland?
It is a small gland at the base of the brain that regulates other endocrine glands.
Which two hormones are released by the posterior pituitary?
Antidiuretic Hormone (ADH) and Oxytocin
Which of the following hormones is produced by the pituitary glands?
Growth Hormone (GH)
Which of the following is a function of the hypothalamus?
Regulating hunger and thirst
How do hormones from the hypothalamus get to the anterior pituitary gland?
Through the hypothalamic-hypophyseal portal system
What causes the release of ADH and oxytocin from the posterior pituitary?