Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland quiz #3 Flashcards

The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland quiz #3
1/14
  • Which of these is released by the hypothalamus?
    Thyrotropin Releasing Hormone (TRH)
  • The hypothalamus produces which two hormones?
    Antidiuretic Hormone (ADH) and Oxytocin
  • What is considered to be the master gland of the endocrine system?
    The pituitary gland
  • The pituitary gland is part of which of the following body systems?
    The endocrine system
  • Why is the pituitary gland referred to as the “master gland”?
    Because it regulates the function of other endocrine glands.
  • Where are the target cells for hypothalamic releasing hormones located?
    In the anterior pituitary gland
  • How does the hypothalamus control the secretion of growth hormone (GH) from the anterior pituitary?
    Through the release of Growth Hormone Releasing Hormone (GHRH)
  • Which gland produces hormones to regulate other glands?
    The pituitary gland
  • Which hormones are associated with the posterior pituitary gland?
    Antidiuretic Hormone (ADH) and Oxytocin
  • Where is the hypothalamus located?
    In the brain, just above the pituitary gland
  • What pituitary hormone controls the release of glucocorticoids from the adrenal cortex?
    Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH)
  • Who is most likely to have a larger hypothalamus?
    This question is not directly addressed in the provided materials.
  • What does the hypothalamus do?
    It maintains homeostasis and regulates the release of hormones from the pituitary gland.
  • Which part of the brain is very small but extremely powerful and controls the pituitary gland?
    The hypothalamus