The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland quiz #3 Flashcards

The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland quiz #3
Which of these is released by the hypothalamus?
Thyrotropin Releasing Hormone (TRH)The hypothalamus produces which two hormones?
Antidiuretic Hormone (ADH) and OxytocinWhat is considered to be the master gland of the endocrine system?
The pituitary glandThe pituitary gland is part of which of the following body systems?
The endocrine systemWhy is the pituitary gland referred to as the “master gland”?
Because it regulates the function of other endocrine glands.Where are the target cells for hypothalamic releasing hormones located?
In the anterior pituitary glandHow does the hypothalamus control the secretion of growth hormone (GH) from the anterior pituitary?
Through the release of Growth Hormone Releasing Hormone (GHRH)Which gland produces hormones to regulate other glands?
The pituitary glandWhich hormones are associated with the posterior pituitary gland?
Antidiuretic Hormone (ADH) and OxytocinWhere is the hypothalamus located?
In the brain, just above the pituitary glandWhat pituitary hormone controls the release of glucocorticoids from the adrenal cortex?
Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH)Who is most likely to have a larger hypothalamus?
It maintains homeostasis and regulates the release of hormones from the pituitary gland.Which part of the brain is very small but extremely powerful and controls the pituitary gland?
The hypothalamus