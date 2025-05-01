The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland quiz #4 Flashcards

How does the anterior pituitary receive signals from the hypothalamus, and what type of hormones are involved?
The anterior pituitary receives signals from the hypothalamus through the hypothalamic-hypophyseal portal system, which delivers tropic hormones that stimulate or inhibit the release of anterior pituitary hormones.
How does the posterior pituitary differ from the anterior pituitary in terms of structure and hormone release?
The posterior pituitary is an extension of the hypothalamus made of nervous tissue, releasing hormones synthesized in the hypothalamus directly into the bloodstream, unlike the anterior pituitary, which is glandular and regulated by tropic hormones.
What memory tools can help recall the hormones of the anterior and posterior pituitary glands?
The mnemonic 'FLAT PEG' helps remember anterior pituitary hormones (FSH, LH, ACTH, TSH, Prolactin, Endorphins, GH), and 'powerful antioxidants' helps recall posterior pituitary hormones (Antidiuretic hormone and Oxytocin).
What is the main function of the hypothalamus in relation to the endocrine system?
The hypothalamus maintains homeostasis and controls the endocrine system by regulating hormone release from the pituitary gland.
How does the hypothalamus communicate with the anterior pituitary gland?
The hypothalamus communicates with the anterior pituitary through the hypothalamic-hypophyseal portal system, delivering tropic hormones directly to it.
What is a tropic hormone and what is its role in the endocrine system?
A tropic hormone is a hormone that stimulates the release of other hormones from target endocrine glands, helping regulate various bodily functions.
How does the structure and function of the posterior pituitary differ from the anterior pituitary?
The posterior pituitary is made of nervous tissue and is a direct extension of the hypothalamus, releasing hormones synthesized in the hypothalamus directly into the bloodstream, unlike the glandular anterior pituitary.
Which hormones are released by the anterior pituitary, and what mnemonic helps remember them?
The anterior pituitary releases FSH, LH, ACTH, TSH, Prolactin, Endorphins, and GH, which can be remembered using the mnemonic 'FLAT PEG.'
What are the two main hormones released by the posterior pituitary and their primary functions?
The posterior pituitary releases antidiuretic hormone (ADH), which helps retain water in the kidneys, and oxytocin, which causes uterine contractions and milk release.
What memory tool can help recall the hormones of the posterior pituitary gland?
The phrase 'powerful antioxidants' helps recall posterior pituitary hormones: 'anti' for antidiuretic hormone and 'oxy' for oxytocin.