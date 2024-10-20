The Kidneys definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Renal Capsule A thin, tough, fibrous layer of collagenous connective tissue covering the kidney, providing protection.

Renal Hilum A characteristic dip on the kidney's medial surface where the ureter and blood vessels enter and exit.

Renal Fascia Dense connective tissue anchoring the kidneys to the abdominal wall, providing structural support.

Adipose Capsule A thick layer of fatty tissue surrounding the kidney, acting as a shock absorber.

Renal Cortex The outermost layer of the kidney, light in color with a granular appearance, involved in urine formation.

Renal Medulla The middle region of the kidney containing renal pyramids and columns, crucial for urine formation.

Renal Pyramids Cone-shaped masses in the renal medulla with a striated appearance, involved in urine formation.

Renal Columns Inward extensions of cortical tissue in the renal medulla, separating the renal pyramids.

Papilla The tip of the renal pyramid where urine is excreted into the minor calyx.

Renal Pelvis A funnel-shaped tube in the kidney that collects urine from the calyces and drains into the ureter.

Minor Calyx A small funnel-shaped structure collecting urine from the papilla of a renal pyramid.

Major Calyx A larger funnel-shaped structure formed by the convergence of minor calyces, draining into the renal pelvis.