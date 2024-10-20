Skip to main content
The Kidneys definitions Flashcards

The Kidneys definitions
  • Renal Capsule
    A thin, tough, fibrous layer of collagenous connective tissue covering the kidney, providing protection.
  • Renal Hilum
    A characteristic dip on the kidney's medial surface where the ureter and blood vessels enter and exit.
  • Renal Fascia
    Dense connective tissue anchoring the kidneys to the abdominal wall, providing structural support.
  • Adipose Capsule
    A thick layer of fatty tissue surrounding the kidney, acting as a shock absorber.
  • Renal Cortex
    The outermost layer of the kidney, light in color with a granular appearance, involved in urine formation.
  • Renal Medulla
    The middle region of the kidney containing renal pyramids and columns, crucial for urine formation.
  • Renal Pyramids
    Cone-shaped masses in the renal medulla with a striated appearance, involved in urine formation.
  • Renal Columns
    Inward extensions of cortical tissue in the renal medulla, separating the renal pyramids.
  • Papilla
    The tip of the renal pyramid where urine is excreted into the minor calyx.
  • Renal Pelvis
    A funnel-shaped tube in the kidney that collects urine from the calyces and drains into the ureter.
  • Minor Calyx
    A small funnel-shaped structure collecting urine from the papilla of a renal pyramid.
  • Major Calyx
    A larger funnel-shaped structure formed by the convergence of minor calyces, draining into the renal pelvis.
  • Ureter
    A tube that carries urine from the renal pelvis to the bladder.