The Kidneys definitions Flashcards
The Kidneys definitions
- Renal CapsuleA thin, tough, fibrous layer of collagenous connective tissue covering the kidney, providing protection.
- Renal HilumA characteristic dip on the kidney's medial surface where the ureter and blood vessels enter and exit.
- Renal FasciaDense connective tissue anchoring the kidneys to the abdominal wall, providing structural support.
- Adipose CapsuleA thick layer of fatty tissue surrounding the kidney, acting as a shock absorber.
- Renal CortexThe outermost layer of the kidney, light in color with a granular appearance, involved in urine formation.
- Renal MedullaThe middle region of the kidney containing renal pyramids and columns, crucial for urine formation.
- Renal PyramidsCone-shaped masses in the renal medulla with a striated appearance, involved in urine formation.
- Renal ColumnsInward extensions of cortical tissue in the renal medulla, separating the renal pyramids.
- PapillaThe tip of the renal pyramid where urine is excreted into the minor calyx.
- Renal PelvisA funnel-shaped tube in the kidney that collects urine from the calyces and drains into the ureter.
- Minor CalyxA small funnel-shaped structure collecting urine from the papilla of a renal pyramid.
- Major CalyxA larger funnel-shaped structure formed by the convergence of minor calyces, draining into the renal pelvis.
- UreterA tube that carries urine from the renal pelvis to the bladder.