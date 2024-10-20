The Kidneys quiz Flashcards
The Kidneys quiz
Which of the following is not a function of the kidneys? a) Filtration of blood b) Regulation of blood pressure c) Production of bile d) Maintenance of electrolyte balance
The kidneys remove waste from the blood and produce urine.Which statement about the function of the kidneys is true? a) They produce bile b) They filter blood c) They store urine d) They digest proteins
b) They filter bloodThe kidneys secrete a hormone that performs which of the following functions? a) Increases blood sugar b) Regulates blood pressure c) Stimulates digestion d) Enhances vision
b) Regulates blood pressureWhat is the order of urine-collecting structures found within the kidney?
Urine is collected in the minor calyces, then major calyces, and finally the renal pelvis.Which of the following are functions of the kidney? a) Filtration of blood b) Regulation of blood pressure c) Production of bile d) Maintenance of electrolyte balance
a) Filtration of blood, b) Regulation of blood pressure, d) Maintenance of electrolyte balanceThe renal corpuscle is composed of which of the following? a) Glomerulus and Bowman's capsule b) Renal pyramid and renal column c) Renal cortex and renal medulla d) Ureter and renal pelvis
a) Glomerulus and Bowman's capsuleIn which kidney region are all renal corpuscles located?
b) Behind the peritoneumWhat are the three main regions of the kidney?
The three main regions of the kidney are the renal cortex, renal medulla, and renal pelvis.What organ of the excretory system helps balance fluid in the body and detect waste in the blood?
The kidneys help balance fluid in the body and detect waste in the blood.Which of the following organs is responsible for filtering alcohol in your system? a) Liver b) Kidneys c) Pancreas d) Stomach
The kidneys remove excess water from the body.What organ allows for the blood to be purified continuously?
The kidneys allow for the blood to be purified continuously.What substance produced by the kidneys helps regulate blood pressure?
The kidneys produce renin, which helps regulate blood pressure.Which kidney structure empties into the ureter?
The renal pelvis empties into the ureter.What structure empties into the renal pelvis?
The major calyces empty into the renal pelvis.What is the anatomical location of the kidneys?
The kidneys are located behind the peritoneum in the abdominal cavity.Which of the following is a function of the kidney? a) Filtration of blood b) Production of bile c) Digestion of proteins d) Storage of urine
a) Filtration of bloodWhich of the following structures is not found in the renal medulla? a) Renal pyramids b) Renal columns c) Renal corpuscles d) Collecting ducts
c) Renal corpusclesWhich of the following structures are found in the renal medulla? a) Renal pyramids b) Renal columns c) Renal corpuscles d) Collecting ducts
a) Renal pyramids, b) Renal columns, d) Collecting ductsWhich of the following is not true of the kidneys? They are... a) Located in the thoracic cavity b) Involved in blood filtration c) Part of the urinary system d) Covered by a renal capsule
a) Located in the thoracic cavityThe kidneys secrete hormones that help with which functions? a) Blood pressure regulation b) Blood sugar regulation c) Digestion d) Vision enhancement
The kidneys filter blood in the human excretory system.Which cellular waste product do the kidneys remove from the blood?
The kidneys remove urea from the blood.Which organ is responsible for filtering the blood?
The kidneys filter blood.