The Nephron definitions Flashcards

Nephron Microscopic functional unit of the kidney responsible for filtering blood and producing urine.

Renal Corpuscle Part of the nephron that filters blood, consisting of the glomerulus and glomerular capsule.

Glomerulus A group of fenestrated capillaries within the renal corpuscle that are highly permeable.

Glomerular Capsule Sheath of tissue surrounding the glomerulus, also known as Bowman's capsule, containing podocytes.

Podocytes Modified epithelial cells in the glomerular capsule that form filtration slits.

Filtrate Plasma-derived fluid containing water, electrolytes, and nutrients, collected in the capsular space.

Renal Tubule Winding tube in the nephron that modifies filtrate through the proximal tubule, nephron loop, and distal tubule.

Proximal Tubule First segment of the renal tubule located in the renal cortex, with microvilli to increase surface area.

Nephron Loop U-shaped loop in the renal tubule with descending and ascending limbs, involved in filtrate modification.

Distal Tubule Final segment of the renal tubule located in the renal cortex, involved in further filtrate modification.

Macula Densa Densely packed cells in the distal tubule that monitor sodium chloride content and help regulate filtration rate.

Collecting Duct Tubule that collects filtrate from multiple nephrons and further modifies it, leading to the papillary duct.

Papillary Duct Duct formed by the fusion of multiple collecting ducts, where filtrate becomes urine.

Cortical Nephrons Nephrons located primarily in the renal cortex with shorter nephron loops, making up 80% of all nephrons.