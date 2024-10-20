The Nephron definitions Flashcards
The Nephron definitions
- NephronMicroscopic functional unit of the kidney responsible for filtering blood and producing urine.
- Renal CorpusclePart of the nephron that filters blood, consisting of the glomerulus and glomerular capsule.
- GlomerulusA group of fenestrated capillaries within the renal corpuscle that are highly permeable.
- Glomerular CapsuleSheath of tissue surrounding the glomerulus, also known as Bowman's capsule, containing podocytes.
- PodocytesModified epithelial cells in the glomerular capsule that form filtration slits.
- FiltratePlasma-derived fluid containing water, electrolytes, and nutrients, collected in the capsular space.
- Renal TubuleWinding tube in the nephron that modifies filtrate through the proximal tubule, nephron loop, and distal tubule.
- Proximal TubuleFirst segment of the renal tubule located in the renal cortex, with microvilli to increase surface area.
- Nephron LoopU-shaped loop in the renal tubule with descending and ascending limbs, involved in filtrate modification.
- Distal TubuleFinal segment of the renal tubule located in the renal cortex, involved in further filtrate modification.
- Macula DensaDensely packed cells in the distal tubule that monitor sodium chloride content and help regulate filtration rate.
- Collecting DuctTubule that collects filtrate from multiple nephrons and further modifies it, leading to the papillary duct.
- Papillary DuctDuct formed by the fusion of multiple collecting ducts, where filtrate becomes urine.
- Cortical NephronsNephrons located primarily in the renal cortex with shorter nephron loops, making up 80% of all nephrons.
- Juxtamedullary NephronsNephrons located at the boundary of the renal cortex and medulla with long nephron loops, specializing in concentrated urine.