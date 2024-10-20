The Nephron definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Nephron definitions

The Nephron definitions
  • Nephron
    Microscopic functional unit of the kidney responsible for filtering blood and producing urine.
  • Renal Corpuscle
    Part of the nephron that filters blood, consisting of the glomerulus and glomerular capsule.
  • Glomerulus
    A group of fenestrated capillaries within the renal corpuscle that are highly permeable.
  • Glomerular Capsule
    Sheath of tissue surrounding the glomerulus, also known as Bowman's capsule, containing podocytes.
  • Podocytes
    Modified epithelial cells in the glomerular capsule that form filtration slits.
  • Filtrate
    Plasma-derived fluid containing water, electrolytes, and nutrients, collected in the capsular space.
  • Renal Tubule
    Winding tube in the nephron that modifies filtrate through the proximal tubule, nephron loop, and distal tubule.
  • Proximal Tubule
    First segment of the renal tubule located in the renal cortex, with microvilli to increase surface area.
  • Nephron Loop
    U-shaped loop in the renal tubule with descending and ascending limbs, involved in filtrate modification.
  • Distal Tubule
    Final segment of the renal tubule located in the renal cortex, involved in further filtrate modification.
  • Macula Densa
    Densely packed cells in the distal tubule that monitor sodium chloride content and help regulate filtration rate.
  • Collecting Duct
    Tubule that collects filtrate from multiple nephrons and further modifies it, leading to the papillary duct.
  • Papillary Duct
    Duct formed by the fusion of multiple collecting ducts, where filtrate becomes urine.
  • Cortical Nephrons
    Nephrons located primarily in the renal cortex with shorter nephron loops, making up 80% of all nephrons.
  • Juxtamedullary Nephrons
    Nephrons located at the boundary of the renal cortex and medulla with long nephron loops, specializing in concentrated urine.