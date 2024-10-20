The Nephron quiz #1 Flashcards

The two main parts of the nephron are the renal corpuscle and the renal tubule.
Which of the following is not a characteristic of the cortical nephrons? A) Located primarily in the renal cortex B) Have long nephron loops extending deep into the medulla C) Make up 80% of all nephrons D) Help regulate blood pressure
B) Have long nephron loops extending deep into the medulla
Which of the following is the functional unit of the kidney? A) Glomerulus B) Nephron C) Renal corpuscle D) Renal tubule
B) Nephron
Which of these is the functional unit of a kidney?
The functional unit of a kidney is the nephron.
About how many nephrons are in a kidney?
Each kidney contains about 1 to 2 million nephrons.
What is the correct sequence for parts of the renal tubule?
The correct sequence is proximal tubule, nephron loop, distal tubule.
The renal tubule consists of which of the following? A) Proximal tubule B) Nephron loop C) Distal tubule D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which choice describes the countercurrent mechanism of the nephron loop?
The countercurrent mechanism in the nephron loop helps concentrate urine by creating a gradient in the medulla.
Which part of the nephron is influenced by hormones to absorb sodium and water?
The distal tubule and collecting duct are influenced by hormones to absorb sodium and water.
One collecting duct receives tubular fluid from which of the following? A) A single nephron B) Multiple nephrons C) Only juxtamedullary nephrons D) Only cortical nephrons
B) Multiple nephrons
Which is the term for the functional units of the kidneys?
The term for the functional units of the kidneys is nephrons.
Which of the following is the correct order of components of a nephron? A) Glomerulus, proximal tubule, nephron loop, distal tubule B) Proximal tubule, glomerulus, nephron loop, distal tubule C) Nephron loop, distal tubule, glomerulus, proximal tubule D) Distal tubule, nephron loop, glomerulus, proximal tubule
A) Glomerulus, proximal tubule, nephron loop, distal tubule
Which of the following is not associated with the renal corpuscle? A) Glomerulus B) Glomerular capsule C) Proximal tubule D) Podocytes
C) Proximal tubule
The collecting duct receives fluid from which of the following? A) Proximal tubule B) Nephron loop C) Distal tubule D) Glomerulus
C) Distal tubule
Which of the following describes the order in which blood flows through the nephron? A) Glomerulus, proximal tubule, nephron loop, distal tubule B) Proximal tubule, nephron loop, distal tubule, collecting duct C) Glomerulus, nephron loop, proximal tubule, distal tubule D) Distal tubule, nephron loop, proximal tubule, glomerulus
A) Glomerulus, proximal tubule, nephron loop, distal tubule
Which of the following is the site where we would find the majority of the nephron loops? A) Renal cortex B) Renal medulla C) Renal pelvis D) Renal capsule
B) Renal medulla
The renal corpuscle includes what two structures?
The renal corpuscle includes the glomerulus and the glomerular capsule.
Which of the choices below is a function of the nephron loop?
The nephron loop functions in concentrating urine by creating a gradient in the medulla.
Which process in the nephron is least selective?
Filtration in the glomerulus is the least selective process in the nephron.
Aquaporins allow what to pass through the descending limb of loop of Henle?
Aquaporins allow water to pass through the descending limb of the loop of Henle.
Which part of the nephron performs the majority of water reabsorption?
The proximal tubule performs the majority of water reabsorption.
What happens when the concentration of Na+ decreases in the ascending limb of the nephron?
When the concentration of Na+ decreases in the ascending limb, less sodium is reabsorbed, affecting the osmotic gradient.
Which structure in the nephron collects urine from the distal convoluted tubule?
The collecting duct collects urine from the distal convoluted tubule.
Most water is reabsorbed from the filtrate by which region of the nephron?
Most water is reabsorbed by the proximal tubule.
Water is absorbed from what part of the loop of the nephron?
Water is absorbed from the descending limb of the nephron loop.
What effect does antidiuretic hormone (ADH) have on the nephron?
ADH increases water reabsorption in the distal tubule and collecting duct.
Which of the following statements is true about cortical nephrons? A) They have long nephron loops B) They are located primarily in the medulla C) They make up 80% of all nephrons D) They specialize in concentrated urine
C) They make up 80% of all nephrons
What is the correct path of filtrate through a nephron of the kidney as it is processed into urine?
The correct path is glomerulus, proximal tubule, nephron loop, distal tubule, collecting duct.
Which of the following is the countercurrent multiplier in the kidney? A) Proximal tubule B) Nephron loop C) Distal tubule D) Collecting duct
B) Nephron loop
What is the role of the collecting ducts?
The collecting ducts further modify filtrate and collect it from multiple nephrons, eventually leading to urine formation.
Where in the nephron does most solute reabsorption occur?
Most solute reabsorption occurs in the proximal tubule.