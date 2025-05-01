The Nephron quiz #4 Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Nephron quiz #4

The Nephron quiz #4
  • What is the role of microvilli in the proximal tubule?
    Microvilli in the proximal tubule increase surface area for efficient filtrate modification.
  • What is the main function of the renal corpuscle?
    The main function of the renal corpuscle is to filter blood.
  • What is the function of the collecting duct?
    The collecting duct further modifies filtrate and collects it from multiple nephrons.
  • What happens to filtrate at the end of the papillary duct?
    At the end of the papillary duct, filtrate is officially considered urine.
  • What is the path of urine after it leaves the papillary duct?
    Urine leaves the papillary duct, enters a minor calyx, then a major calyx, then the renal pelvis, and finally the ureter.
  • What is the main blood supply for cortical nephrons?
    Cortical nephrons are supplied by peritubular capillaries.
  • What is the main blood supply for juxtamedullary nephrons?
    Juxtamedullary nephrons are supplied by peritubular capillaries and the vasa recta.
  • What is the function of filtration slits in the glomerular capsule?
    Filtration slits formed by podocytes allow selective passage of substances from blood into the filtrate.
  • What is the initial segment of the renal tubule?
    The initial segment of the renal tubule is the proximal tubule.
  • What is the final segment of the renal tubule?
    The final segment of the renal tubule is the distal tubule.
  • What is the nephron loop also known as?
    The nephron loop is also known as the loop of Henle.
  • What is the main function of the nephron loop?
    The nephron loop helps concentrate urine by reabsorbing water and solutes.
  • What is the main function of the distal tubule?
    The distal tubule further modifies filtrate and is involved in regulating electrolyte and fluid balance.
  • What is the role of the collecting duct in urine formation?
    The collecting duct collects and further modifies filtrate from multiple nephrons before it becomes urine.
  • What is the difference between cortical and juxtamedullary nephrons?
    Cortical nephrons are mostly in the cortex with short loops, while juxtamedullary nephrons are near the cortex-medulla boundary with long loops extending deep into the medulla.
  • What is the function of the renal cortex?
    The renal cortex contains the renal corpuscles and parts of the renal tubules, and is involved in urine formation.
  • What is the function of the renal medulla?
    The renal medulla contains nephron loops and collecting ducts, and is involved in concentrating urine.
  • What is the main function of the kidney?
    The main function of the kidney is to filter blood, remove waste, and produce urine.
  • What is the basic functional unit of the kidney?
    The nephron is the basic functional unit of the kidney.