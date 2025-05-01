The Nephron quiz #4 Flashcards
What is the role of microvilli in the proximal tubule? Microvilli in the proximal tubule increase surface area for efficient filtrate modification. What is the main function of the renal corpuscle? The main function of the renal corpuscle is to filter blood. What is the function of the collecting duct? The collecting duct further modifies filtrate and collects it from multiple nephrons. What happens to filtrate at the end of the papillary duct? At the end of the papillary duct, filtrate is officially considered urine. What is the path of urine after it leaves the papillary duct? Urine leaves the papillary duct, enters a minor calyx, then a major calyx, then the renal pelvis, and finally the ureter. What is the main blood supply for cortical nephrons? Cortical nephrons are supplied by peritubular capillaries. What is the main blood supply for juxtamedullary nephrons? Juxtamedullary nephrons are supplied by peritubular capillaries and the vasa recta. What is the function of filtration slits in the glomerular capsule? Filtration slits formed by podocytes allow selective passage of substances from blood into the filtrate. What is the initial segment of the renal tubule? The initial segment of the renal tubule is the proximal tubule. What is the final segment of the renal tubule? The final segment of the renal tubule is the distal tubule. What is the nephron loop also known as? The nephron loop is also known as the loop of Henle. What is the main function of the nephron loop? The nephron loop helps concentrate urine by reabsorbing water and solutes. What is the main function of the distal tubule? The distal tubule further modifies filtrate and is involved in regulating electrolyte and fluid balance. What is the role of the collecting duct in urine formation? The collecting duct collects and further modifies filtrate from multiple nephrons before it becomes urine. What is the difference between cortical and juxtamedullary nephrons? Cortical nephrons are mostly in the cortex with short loops, while juxtamedullary nephrons are near the cortex-medulla boundary with long loops extending deep into the medulla. What is the function of the renal cortex? The renal cortex contains the renal corpuscles and parts of the renal tubules, and is involved in urine formation. What is the function of the renal medulla? The renal medulla contains nephron loops and collecting ducts, and is involved in concentrating urine. What is the main function of the kidney? The main function of the kidney is to filter blood, remove waste, and produce urine. What is the basic functional unit of the kidney? The nephron is the basic functional unit of the kidney.
