The Nephron quiz #4 Flashcards

What is the role of microvilli in the proximal tubule? Microvilli in the proximal tubule increase surface area for efficient filtrate modification.

What is the main function of the renal corpuscle? The main function of the renal corpuscle is to filter blood.

What is the function of the collecting duct? The collecting duct further modifies filtrate and collects it from multiple nephrons.

What happens to filtrate at the end of the papillary duct? At the end of the papillary duct, filtrate is officially considered urine.

What is the path of urine after it leaves the papillary duct? Urine leaves the papillary duct, enters a minor calyx, then a major calyx, then the renal pelvis, and finally the ureter.

What is the main blood supply for cortical nephrons? Cortical nephrons are supplied by peritubular capillaries.