The Pelvic Girdle definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Pelvic Girdle Connects the legs to the body's core, consisting of the right and left coxal bones.

Coxal Bone Also known as os coxae, it is formed by the fusion of the ilium, ischium, and pubis.

Ilium The superior, flattish region of the coxal bone, featuring the prominent iliac crest.

Iliac Crest A prominent ridge on the ilium, serving as an attachment point for muscles.

Ischium Forms the lower posterior region of the pelvis, known as the 'sit bones'.

Pubis The lower anterior region of the coxal bone, meeting at the pubic symphysis.

Pubic Symphysis A cartilaginous joint where the two pubic bones meet in the front.

Acetabulum A deep socket in the coxal bone where the femur joins, forming the hip joint.

Sacrum A triangular bone at the base of the spine, part of the pelvis.

Pelvic Inlet The upper opening of the pelvis, heart-shaped in males and oval in females.

Pubic Arch The angle formed by the coxal bones at the pubic symphysis, wider in females.

Obturator Foramen A large opening in the coxal bone, allowing passage of nerves and blood vessels.

Pelvic Cavity The space enclosed by the pelvic girdle, housing reproductive organs.

Coccyx The small, triangular bone at the base of the vertebral column, part of the pelvis.