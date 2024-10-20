Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Pelvic Girdle definitions Flashcards

Back
The Pelvic Girdle definitions
1/15
  • Pelvic Girdle
    Connects the legs to the body's core, consisting of the right and left coxal bones.
  • Coxal Bone
    Also known as os coxae, it is formed by the fusion of the ilium, ischium, and pubis.
  • Ilium
    The superior, flattish region of the coxal bone, featuring the prominent iliac crest.
  • Iliac Crest
    A prominent ridge on the ilium, serving as an attachment point for muscles.
  • Ischium
    Forms the lower posterior region of the pelvis, known as the 'sit bones'.
  • Pubis
    The lower anterior region of the coxal bone, meeting at the pubic symphysis.
  • Pubic Symphysis
    A cartilaginous joint where the two pubic bones meet in the front.
  • Acetabulum
    A deep socket in the coxal bone where the femur joins, forming the hip joint.
  • Sacrum
    A triangular bone at the base of the spine, part of the pelvis.
  • Pelvic Inlet
    The upper opening of the pelvis, heart-shaped in males and oval in females.
  • Pubic Arch
    The angle formed by the coxal bones at the pubic symphysis, wider in females.
  • Obturator Foramen
    A large opening in the coxal bone, allowing passage of nerves and blood vessels.
  • Pelvic Cavity
    The space enclosed by the pelvic girdle, housing reproductive organs.
  • Coccyx
    The small, triangular bone at the base of the vertebral column, part of the pelvis.
  • Pelvic Differences
    Variations in shape and structure between male and female pelvises, aiding childbirth.