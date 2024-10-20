The Pelvic Girdle definitions Flashcards
The Pelvic Girdle definitions
- Pelvic GirdleConnects the legs to the body's core, consisting of the right and left coxal bones.
- Coxal BoneAlso known as os coxae, it is formed by the fusion of the ilium, ischium, and pubis.
- IliumThe superior, flattish region of the coxal bone, featuring the prominent iliac crest.
- Iliac CrestA prominent ridge on the ilium, serving as an attachment point for muscles.
- IschiumForms the lower posterior region of the pelvis, known as the 'sit bones'.
- PubisThe lower anterior region of the coxal bone, meeting at the pubic symphysis.
- Pubic SymphysisA cartilaginous joint where the two pubic bones meet in the front.
- AcetabulumA deep socket in the coxal bone where the femur joins, forming the hip joint.
- SacrumA triangular bone at the base of the spine, part of the pelvis.
- Pelvic InletThe upper opening of the pelvis, heart-shaped in males and oval in females.
- Pubic ArchThe angle formed by the coxal bones at the pubic symphysis, wider in females.
- Obturator ForamenA large opening in the coxal bone, allowing passage of nerves and blood vessels.
- Pelvic CavityThe space enclosed by the pelvic girdle, housing reproductive organs.
- CoccyxThe small, triangular bone at the base of the vertebral column, part of the pelvis.
- Pelvic DifferencesVariations in shape and structure between male and female pelvises, aiding childbirth.