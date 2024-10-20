The Pelvic Girdle quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Pelvic Girdle quiz

The Pelvic Girdle quiz
  • Which of the following bones form the posterior portion of the pelvic girdle: ilium, ischium, or pubis?
    The ischium forms the lower posterior region of the pelvic girdle.
  • What are the three fused bones that make up the coxal bone?
    The coxal bone is composed of the ilium, ischium, and pubis.
  • What is the function of the acetabulum in the pelvic girdle?
    The acetabulum serves as the hip socket where the femur joins the pelvis.
  • How does the pelvic girdle connect the legs to the body?
    The pelvic girdle connects the legs to the core of the body through the coxal bones and sacrum.
  • What is the iliac crest and where is it located?
    The iliac crest is a prominent attachment point for muscles located on the ilium.
  • What is the pubic symphysis and its function?
    The pubic symphysis is a joint formed by cartilage where the two pubic bones meet.
  • How does the male pelvis differ from the female pelvis?
    The male pelvis is typically taller, narrower, and heavier, while the female pelvis is wider and lighter.
  • What is the obturator foramen and its significance?
    The obturator foramen is a hole in the coxal bone that allows passage for nerves and blood vessels.
  • What is the role of the sacrum in the pelvic girdle?
    The sacrum forms part of the pelvis and helps transfer body weight from the spine to the hips.
  • Why is the female pelvis adapted for childbirth?
    The female pelvis is wider and rounder to facilitate the passage of a baby during childbirth.