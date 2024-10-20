The Pelvic Girdle quiz Flashcards
The Pelvic Girdle quiz
Which of the following bones form the posterior portion of the pelvic girdle: ilium, ischium, or pubis?
The ischium forms the lower posterior region of the pelvic girdle.What are the three fused bones that make up the coxal bone?
The coxal bone is composed of the ilium, ischium, and pubis.What is the function of the acetabulum in the pelvic girdle?
The acetabulum serves as the hip socket where the femur joins the pelvis.How does the pelvic girdle connect the legs to the body?
The pelvic girdle connects the legs to the core of the body through the coxal bones and sacrum.What is the iliac crest and where is it located?
The iliac crest is a prominent attachment point for muscles located on the ilium.What is the pubic symphysis and its function?
The pubic symphysis is a joint formed by cartilage where the two pubic bones meet.How does the male pelvis differ from the female pelvis?
The male pelvis is typically taller, narrower, and heavier, while the female pelvis is wider and lighter.What is the obturator foramen and its significance?
The obturator foramen is a hole in the coxal bone that allows passage for nerves and blood vessels.What is the role of the sacrum in the pelvic girdle?
The sacrum forms part of the pelvis and helps transfer body weight from the spine to the hips.Why is the female pelvis adapted for childbirth?
The female pelvis is wider and rounder to facilitate the passage of a baby during childbirth.