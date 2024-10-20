Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Refractory Period definitions Flashcards

Back
The Refractory Period definitions
1/12
  • Refractory Period
    A phase during an action potential where a neuron is less responsive to stimuli, ensuring distinct action potentials.
  • Action Potential
    A rapid rise and fall in voltage across a cell membrane, essential for nerve signal transmission.
  • Absolute Refractory Period
    A phase where no new action potentials can be initiated, ensuring unidirectional signal propagation.
  • Relative Refractory Period
    A phase following the absolute period where a stronger stimulus is needed to initiate an action potential.
  • Voltage-Gated Sodium Channels
    Membrane proteins that open in response to voltage changes, crucial for action potential initiation.
  • Resting State
    The state of a neuron when it is not transmitting an action potential, typically at -70 millivolts.
  • Hyperpolarization
    An increase in membrane potential making the inside of the cell more negative, occurring during the relative refractory period.
  • Depolarization
    A decrease in membrane potential, making the inside of the cell less negative, essential for action potential initiation.
  • Unidirectional Propagation
    The one-way travel of an action potential along an axon, ensured by the refractory periods.
  • Neuronal Firing Rate
    The frequency at which a neuron can generate action potentials, limited by the absolute refractory period.
  • Potassium Channels
    Membrane proteins that allow potassium ions to pass, involved in returning the cell to resting potential.
  • Threshold
    The critical level to which a membrane potential must be depolarized to initiate an action potential.