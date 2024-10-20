The Refractory Period definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Refractory Period A phase during an action potential where a neuron is less responsive to stimuli, ensuring distinct action potentials.

Action Potential A rapid rise and fall in voltage across a cell membrane, essential for nerve signal transmission.

Absolute Refractory Period A phase where no new action potentials can be initiated, ensuring unidirectional signal propagation.

Relative Refractory Period A phase following the absolute period where a stronger stimulus is needed to initiate an action potential.

Voltage-Gated Sodium Channels Membrane proteins that open in response to voltage changes, crucial for action potential initiation.

Resting State The state of a neuron when it is not transmitting an action potential, typically at -70 millivolts.

Hyperpolarization An increase in membrane potential making the inside of the cell more negative, occurring during the relative refractory period.

Depolarization A decrease in membrane potential, making the inside of the cell less negative, essential for action potential initiation.

Unidirectional Propagation The one-way travel of an action potential along an axon, ensured by the refractory periods.

Neuronal Firing Rate The frequency at which a neuron can generate action potentials, limited by the absolute refractory period.

Potassium Channels Membrane proteins that allow potassium ions to pass, involved in returning the cell to resting potential.