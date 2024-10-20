The Refractory Period quiz Flashcards

The refractory period is a phase during an action potential where the membrane either cannot respond to a stimulus or requires a stronger stimulus to evoke a response.
During the absolute refractory period, which of the following is true? A) Additional action potentials can be evoked B) No additional action potentials can be evoked C) A stronger stimulus is required D) Neurons are at rest
B) No additional action potentials can be evoked.
Which are true regarding the absolute refractory period? A) It allows backward propagation B) It ensures each action potential is distinct C) It requires a stronger stimulus D) It lasts 5-15 milliseconds
B) It ensures each action potential is distinct.
When is the neuron in the relative refractory period?
The neuron is in the relative refractory period immediately after the absolute refractory period, requiring a stronger-than-normal stimulus to evoke an action potential.
What is the main function of the absolute refractory period?
The main function of the absolute refractory period is to ensure that each action potential is a distinct event and to prevent backward propagation.
How long does the absolute refractory period typically last?
The absolute refractory period typically lasts between 0.4 to 2 milliseconds.
What happens to sodium channels during the absolute refractory period?
During the absolute refractory period, voltage-gated sodium channels open and then return to their resting state.
Why is a stronger stimulus required during the relative refractory period?
A stronger stimulus is required during the relative refractory period because the neuron is hyperpolarized, needing a larger depolarization to reach the threshold.
What ensures unidirectional propagation of action potentials?
Both the absolute and relative refractory periods ensure unidirectional propagation of action potentials.
What is the duration of the relative refractory period?
The relative refractory period lasts between 5 to 15 milliseconds.