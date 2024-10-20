The Refractory Period quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Refractory Period quiz

The Refractory Period quiz
  • What is a refractory period for a membrane?
    The refractory period is a phase during an action potential where the membrane either cannot respond to a stimulus or requires a stronger stimulus to evoke a response.
  • During the absolute refractory period, which of the following is true? A) Additional action potentials can be evoked B) No additional action potentials can be evoked C) A stronger stimulus is required D) Neurons are at rest
    B) No additional action potentials can be evoked.
  • Which are true regarding the absolute refractory period? A) It allows backward propagation B) It ensures each action potential is distinct C) It requires a stronger stimulus D) It lasts 5-15 milliseconds
    B) It ensures each action potential is distinct.
  • When is the neuron in the relative refractory period?
    The neuron is in the relative refractory period immediately after the absolute refractory period, requiring a stronger-than-normal stimulus to evoke an action potential.
  • What is the main function of the absolute refractory period?
    The main function of the absolute refractory period is to ensure that each action potential is a distinct event and to prevent backward propagation.
  • How long does the absolute refractory period typically last?
    The absolute refractory period typically lasts between 0.4 to 2 milliseconds.
  • What happens to sodium channels during the absolute refractory period?
    During the absolute refractory period, voltage-gated sodium channels open and then return to their resting state.
  • Why is a stronger stimulus required during the relative refractory period?
    A stronger stimulus is required during the relative refractory period because the neuron is hyperpolarized, needing a larger depolarization to reach the threshold.
  • What ensures unidirectional propagation of action potentials?
    Both the absolute and relative refractory periods ensure unidirectional propagation of action potentials.
  • What is the duration of the relative refractory period?
    The relative refractory period lasts between 5 to 15 milliseconds.