The Spine definitions Flashcards

- Vertebral ColumnThe central axis of the axial skeleton, consisting of 24 vertebrae plus the sacrum and coccyx.
- Cervical VertebraeSeven vertebrae located in the neck, with C1 (Atlas) and C2 (Axis) being unique.
- AtlasThe first cervical vertebra (C1) that supports the head, allowing nodding motion.
- AxisThe second cervical vertebra (C2) that enables head rotation.
- Thoracic VertebraeTwelve vertebrae in the chest region, each articulating with a pair of ribs.
- Lumbar VertebraeFive large vertebrae in the lower back, supporting significant body weight.
- SacrumA single bone formed from five fused vertebrae, part of the pelvis.
- CoccyxThe tailbone, typically formed from four fused vertebrae, resembling a cuckoo bird's beak.
- Cervical CurveThe curvature of the spine in the neck region, providing flexibility.
- Thoracic CurveThe curvature of the spine in the chest region, contributing to shock absorption.
- Lumbar CurveThe curvature of the spine in the lower back, aiding in weight distribution.
- Sacral CurveThe curvature of the spine in the pelvic region, enhancing stability.
- Intervertebral DiscsCushions of cartilage and connective tissue between vertebrae, absent between C1 and C2.
- Coxal BonesHip bones that, along with the sacrum, form the pelvis.