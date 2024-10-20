Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Spine definitions Flashcards

Back
The Spine definitions
1/14
  • Vertebral Column
    The central axis of the axial skeleton, consisting of 24 vertebrae plus the sacrum and coccyx.
  • Cervical Vertebrae
    Seven vertebrae located in the neck, with C1 (Atlas) and C2 (Axis) being unique.
  • Atlas
    The first cervical vertebra (C1) that supports the head, allowing nodding motion.
  • Axis
    The second cervical vertebra (C2) that enables head rotation.
  • Thoracic Vertebrae
    Twelve vertebrae in the chest region, each articulating with a pair of ribs.
  • Lumbar Vertebrae
    Five large vertebrae in the lower back, supporting significant body weight.
  • Sacrum
    A single bone formed from five fused vertebrae, part of the pelvis.
  • Coccyx
    The tailbone, typically formed from four fused vertebrae, resembling a cuckoo bird's beak.
  • Cervical Curve
    The curvature of the spine in the neck region, providing flexibility.
  • Thoracic Curve
    The curvature of the spine in the chest region, contributing to shock absorption.
  • Lumbar Curve
    The curvature of the spine in the lower back, aiding in weight distribution.
  • Sacral Curve
    The curvature of the spine in the pelvic region, enhancing stability.
  • Intervertebral Discs
    Cushions of cartilage and connective tissue between vertebrae, absent between C1 and C2.
  • Coxal Bones
    Hip bones that, along with the sacrum, form the pelvis.