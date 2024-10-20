The Spine definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Vertebral Column The central axis of the axial skeleton, consisting of 24 vertebrae plus the sacrum and coccyx.

Cervical Vertebrae Seven vertebrae located in the neck, with C1 (Atlas) and C2 (Axis) being unique.

Atlas The first cervical vertebra (C1) that supports the head, allowing nodding motion.

Axis The second cervical vertebra (C2) that enables head rotation.

Thoracic Vertebrae Twelve vertebrae in the chest region, each articulating with a pair of ribs.

Lumbar Vertebrae Five large vertebrae in the lower back, supporting significant body weight.

Sacrum A single bone formed from five fused vertebrae, part of the pelvis.

Coccyx The tailbone, typically formed from four fused vertebrae, resembling a cuckoo bird's beak.

Cervical Curve The curvature of the spine in the neck region, providing flexibility.

Thoracic Curve The curvature of the spine in the chest region, contributing to shock absorption.

Lumbar Curve The curvature of the spine in the lower back, aiding in weight distribution.

Sacral Curve The curvature of the spine in the pelvic region, enhancing stability.

Intervertebral Discs Cushions of cartilage and connective tissue between vertebrae, absent between C1 and C2.