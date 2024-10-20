The Spine quiz Flashcards
The Spine quiz
How many spinal nerves are there in the human body?
There are 31 pairs of spinal nerves in the human body.How many pairs of spinal nerves are there in the human body?
There are 31 pairs of spinal nerves in the human body.Which region of the spine provides attachment points for the ribs?
The thoracic region of the spine provides attachment points for the ribs.Which of the following best describes a function of the spinal column? A) Protects the brain B) Supports the body's weight C) Produces blood cells D) Stores calcium
B) Supports the body's weightWhat is the primary function of the cervical vertebrae?
The primary function of the cervical vertebrae is to support the head and allow for its movement.What is unique about the first two cervical vertebrae, C1 and C2?
C1, the Atlas, supports the head, and C2, the Axis, allows for head rotation.What is the role of intervertebral discs in the spine?
Intervertebral discs provide cushioning and flexibility between the vertebrae.What is the sacrum, and how is it formed?
The sacrum is part of the pelvis, formed from five fused vertebrae.What is the coccyx, and how many vertebrae typically form it?
The coccyx, or tailbone, is typically formed from four fused vertebrae.What are the four curves of the spine, and what is their function?
The four curves are cervical, thoracic, lumbar, and sacral, providing flexibility and shock absorption.