The Spine quiz Flashcards

The Spine quiz

The Spine quiz
  • How many spinal nerves are there in the human body?
    There are 31 pairs of spinal nerves in the human body.
  • Which region of the spine provides attachment points for the ribs?
    The thoracic region of the spine provides attachment points for the ribs.
  • Which of the following best describes a function of the spinal column? A) Protects the brain B) Supports the body's weight C) Produces blood cells D) Stores calcium
    B) Supports the body's weight
  • What is the primary function of the cervical vertebrae?
    The primary function of the cervical vertebrae is to support the head and allow for its movement.
  • What is unique about the first two cervical vertebrae, C1 and C2?
    C1, the Atlas, supports the head, and C2, the Axis, allows for head rotation.
  • What is the role of intervertebral discs in the spine?
    Intervertebral discs provide cushioning and flexibility between the vertebrae.
  • What is the sacrum, and how is it formed?
    The sacrum is part of the pelvis, formed from five fused vertebrae.
  • What is the coccyx, and how many vertebrae typically form it?
    The coccyx, or tailbone, is typically formed from four fused vertebrae.
  • What are the four curves of the spine, and what is their function?
    The four curves are cervical, thoracic, lumbar, and sacral, providing flexibility and shock absorption.