The Stomach definitions Flashcards

Cardia Upper portion of the stomach near the esophagus, where the bolus enters through the cardiac sphincter.

Fundus Bulging upper part of the stomach, located above where the esophagus joins.

Body Main J-shaped region of the stomach, also known as the corpus.

Pyloric Part Final region of the stomach, acting as a gatekeeper to the small intestine.

Rugae Inner folds in an empty stomach that allow it to expand significantly.

Lesser Curvature Smaller, sharper curve on the inside of the stomach.

Greater Curvature Larger curve on the outside of the stomach.

Mucosa Innermost layer of the stomach wall, containing gastric pits and glands.

Submucosa Connective tissue layer of the stomach wall with arteries, veins, and lymph vessels.

Muscularis Externa Muscular layer of the stomach with three layers: oblique, circular, and longitudinal.

Serosa Outer layer of the stomach wall, continuous with the peritoneum.

Gastric Pits Openings in the mucosa leading to gastric glands.

Parietal Cells Cells in gastric glands that produce hydrochloric acid and intrinsic factor.

Chief Cells Cells in gastric glands that produce pepsinogen and lipase.