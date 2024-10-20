The Stomach definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Stomach definitions

The Stomach definitions
  • Cardia
    Upper portion of the stomach near the esophagus, where the bolus enters through the cardiac sphincter.
  • Fundus
    Bulging upper part of the stomach, located above where the esophagus joins.
  • Body
    Main J-shaped region of the stomach, also known as the corpus.
  • Pyloric Part
    Final region of the stomach, acting as a gatekeeper to the small intestine.
  • Rugae
    Inner folds in an empty stomach that allow it to expand significantly.
  • Lesser Curvature
    Smaller, sharper curve on the inside of the stomach.
  • Greater Curvature
    Larger curve on the outside of the stomach.
  • Mucosa
    Innermost layer of the stomach wall, containing gastric pits and glands.
  • Submucosa
    Connective tissue layer of the stomach wall with arteries, veins, and lymph vessels.
  • Muscularis Externa
    Muscular layer of the stomach with three layers: oblique, circular, and longitudinal.
  • Serosa
    Outer layer of the stomach wall, continuous with the peritoneum.
  • Gastric Pits
    Openings in the mucosa leading to gastric glands.
  • Parietal Cells
    Cells in gastric glands that produce hydrochloric acid and intrinsic factor.
  • Chief Cells
    Cells in gastric glands that produce pepsinogen and lipase.
  • Enteroendocrine Cells
    Cells that release hormones and paracrine molecules in the stomach.