The Thoracic Cage definitions Flashcards

Thoracic Cage A bony structure protecting the thoracic cavity, consisting of thoracic vertebrae, ribs, sternum, and intercostal cartilage.

Thoracic Cavity The chest cavity housing vital organs like the lungs and heart, protected by the thoracic cage.

Thoracic Vertebrae Twelve vertebrae in the spine that articulate with the ribs, forming part of the thoracic cage.

Ribs Twelve pairs of flat bones forming the thoracic cage, providing protection and support.

True Ribs The first seven pairs of ribs that attach directly to the sternum via their own costal cartilage.

False Ribs Ribs 8 to 10 that attach to the sternum indirectly through cartilage connecting to other rib cartilage.

Floating Ribs The last two pairs of ribs (11 and 12) that do not attach to the sternum.

Sternum A flat bone resembling a necktie, composed of the manubrium, body, and xiphoid process.

Manubrium The upper part of the sternum, resembling the knot of a necktie.

Body The central part of the sternum, forming the long section of the necktie shape.

Xiphoid Process The small, cartilaginous tip of the sternum, serving as an attachment point.

Intercostal Cartilage Flexible cartilage connecting ribs 1 through 10 to the sternum, providing strength and flexibility.