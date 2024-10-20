Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Thoracic Cage definitions Flashcards

Back
The Thoracic Cage definitions
1/13
  • Thoracic Cage
    A bony structure protecting the thoracic cavity, consisting of thoracic vertebrae, ribs, sternum, and intercostal cartilage.
  • Thoracic Cavity
    The chest cavity housing vital organs like the lungs and heart, protected by the thoracic cage.
  • Thoracic Vertebrae
    Twelve vertebrae in the spine that articulate with the ribs, forming part of the thoracic cage.
  • Ribs
    Twelve pairs of flat bones forming the thoracic cage, providing protection and support.
  • True Ribs
    The first seven pairs of ribs that attach directly to the sternum via their own costal cartilage.
  • False Ribs
    Ribs 8 to 10 that attach to the sternum indirectly through cartilage connecting to other rib cartilage.
  • Floating Ribs
    The last two pairs of ribs (11 and 12) that do not attach to the sternum.
  • Sternum
    A flat bone resembling a necktie, composed of the manubrium, body, and xiphoid process.
  • Manubrium
    The upper part of the sternum, resembling the knot of a necktie.
  • Body
    The central part of the sternum, forming the long section of the necktie shape.
  • Xiphoid Process
    The small, cartilaginous tip of the sternum, serving as an attachment point.
  • Intercostal Cartilage
    Flexible cartilage connecting ribs 1 through 10 to the sternum, providing strength and flexibility.
  • Costal Cartilage
    Cartilage that connects ribs to the sternum, allowing for flexibility and movement.