The Thoracic Cage quiz Flashcards
The Thoracic Cage quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Which component of the thoracic cage consists of a manubrium?
The sternum consists of a manubrium, along with the body and xiphoid process.What can you infer about the function of the ribcage?
The ribcage protects the thoracic cavity, which houses the lungs and heart, and provides structural support for the body.What are the components of the thoracic cage?
The thoracic cage consists of the thoracic vertebrae, 12 pairs of ribs, the sternum, and intercostal cartilage.Which of the following is not included in the thoracic cage: thoracic vertebrae, clavicle, sternum, or ribs?
The clavicle is not included in the thoracic cage.How many pairs of ribs make up the thoracic cage?
There are 12 pairs of ribs in the thoracic cage.What is the difference between true ribs and false ribs?
True ribs attach directly to the sternum via their own costal cartilage, while false ribs attach indirectly or not at all.What are floating ribs and how do they differ from other ribs?
Floating ribs are the last two pairs of ribs (11 and 12) that do not attach to the sternum at all.What role does intercostal cartilage play in the thoracic cage?
Intercostal cartilage connects ribs 1 through 10 to the sternum, providing flexibility and strength to the rib cage.How does the thoracic cage contribute to lung function?
The thoracic cage provides structure necessary for lung function, as the lungs rely on the rib cage for support.What is the xiphoid process and where is it located?
The xiphoid process is the tip of the sternum, located at the bottom of the sternum.