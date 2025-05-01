The Thoracic Cage quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which bone lies directly in front of the heart within the thoracic cage? The sternum lies directly in front of the heart within the thoracic cage.

What is the primary function of the thoracic cage in relation to the lungs? The thoracic cage provides essential structure for the lungs, allowing them to function properly. Without the ribs, the lungs would not work as they should.

How many pairs of ribs are typically found in the human thoracic cage? There are usually 12 pairs of ribs in both males and females. Rarely, some individuals may have an extra pair.

What distinguishes true ribs from false ribs in terms of their attachment to the sternum? True ribs attach directly to the sternum via their own piece of costal cartilage. False ribs attach to the sternum either indirectly or not at all.

Which ribs are classified as floating ribs, and why are they called that? Ribs 11 and 12 are called floating ribs because they do not attach to the sternum at all. They only articulate with the vertebrae posteriorly.

What are the three fused bones that make up the sternum? The sternum is composed of the manubrium at the top, the body in the middle, and the xiphoid process at the tip. These three bones fuse together to form the sternum.