Types of Blood Vessels definitions Flashcards
Back
Types of Blood Vessels definitions
1 student found this helpful
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- ArteriesLarge, elastic vessels that transport oxygenated blood away from the heart to body tissues.
- ArteriolesSmall arteries that branch from larger arteries and lead directly into capillaries.
- CapillariesSmallest blood vessels with walls one cell thick, facilitating gas and nutrient exchange.
- VenulesSmall veins that collect blood from capillaries and merge into larger veins.
- VeinsVessels that carry deoxygenated blood back to the heart for reoxygenation.
- Circulatory NetworkSystem of blood vessels originating and returning to the heart, forming a closed loop.
- Oxygenated BloodBlood rich in oxygen, typically carried by arteries from the heart to tissues.
- Deoxygenated BloodBlood low in oxygen, typically carried by veins back to the heart.
- Blood Flow DirectionPathway of blood movement, generally away from the heart in arteries and towards in veins.
- Gas ExchangeProcess occurring in capillaries where oxygen and carbon dioxide are exchanged with tissues.