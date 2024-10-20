Skip to main content
Types of Blood Vessels definitions Flashcards

Types of Blood Vessels definitions
  • Arteries
    Large, elastic vessels that transport oxygenated blood away from the heart to body tissues.
  • Arterioles
    Small arteries that branch from larger arteries and lead directly into capillaries.
  • Capillaries
    Smallest blood vessels with walls one cell thick, facilitating gas and nutrient exchange.
  • Venules
    Small veins that collect blood from capillaries and merge into larger veins.
  • Veins
    Vessels that carry deoxygenated blood back to the heart for reoxygenation.
  • Circulatory Network
    System of blood vessels originating and returning to the heart, forming a closed loop.
  • Oxygenated Blood
    Blood rich in oxygen, typically carried by arteries from the heart to tissues.
  • Deoxygenated Blood
    Blood low in oxygen, typically carried by veins back to the heart.
  • Blood Flow Direction
    Pathway of blood movement, generally away from the heart in arteries and towards in veins.
  • Gas Exchange
    Process occurring in capillaries where oxygen and carbon dioxide are exchanged with tissues.