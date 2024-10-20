Types of Blood Vessels definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Arteries Large, elastic vessels that transport oxygenated blood away from the heart to body tissues.

Arterioles Small arteries that branch from larger arteries and lead directly into capillaries.

Capillaries Smallest blood vessels with walls one cell thick, facilitating gas and nutrient exchange.

Venules Small veins that collect blood from capillaries and merge into larger veins.

Veins Vessels that carry deoxygenated blood back to the heart for reoxygenation.

Circulatory Network System of blood vessels originating and returning to the heart, forming a closed loop.

Oxygenated Blood Blood rich in oxygen, typically carried by arteries from the heart to tissues.

Deoxygenated Blood Blood low in oxygen, typically carried by veins back to the heart.

Blood Flow Direction Pathway of blood movement, generally away from the heart in arteries and towards in veins.