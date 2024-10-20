Skip to main content
Types of Blood Vessels quiz Flashcards

Types of Blood Vessels quiz
  • Which type of blood vessel carries blood toward the heart?
    Veins are the blood vessels that carry blood toward the heart.
  • Which type of blood vessel usually carries oxygen-poor blood?
    Veins usually carry oxygen-poor blood back to the heart.
  • Which type of blood vessel usually carries oxygen-rich blood?
    Arteries usually carry oxygen-rich blood away from the heart.
  • Which blood vessels lack elastic tissue?
    Capillaries lack elastic tissue and are the smallest blood vessels.
  • Which type of blood vessel serves as a blood reservoir?
    Veins serve as a blood reservoir due to their ability to hold a large volume of blood.
  • Which type of blood vessel carries oxygenated blood away from the heart?
    Arteries carry oxygenated blood away from the heart.
  • What is the primary function of capillaries in the circulatory system?
    Capillaries facilitate the exchange of gases and nutrients between the blood and surrounding tissues.