Types of Blood Vessels quiz Flashcards

Which type of blood vessel carries blood toward the heart?
Veins are the blood vessels that carry blood toward the heart.Which type of blood vessel usually carries oxygen-poor blood?
Veins usually carry oxygen-poor blood back to the heart.Which type of blood vessel usually carries oxygen-rich blood?
Arteries usually carry oxygen-rich blood away from the heart.Which blood vessels lack elastic tissue?
Capillaries lack elastic tissue and are the smallest blood vessels.Which type of blood vessel carries blood away from the heart?
Veins serve as a blood reservoir due to their ability to hold a large volume of blood.Which type of blood vessel carries oxygen-depleted blood back to the heart?
Arteries are the type of blood vessel that carries blood away from the heart.What is the primary function of capillaries in the circulatory system?
Capillaries facilitate the exchange of gases and nutrients between the blood and surrounding tissues.