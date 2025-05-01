Types of Blood Vessels quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the five major types of blood vessels in the human circulatory system, and what is the primary function of each?
The five major types of blood vessels are: (1) Arteries, which carry blood away from the heart; (2) Arterioles, which are small arteries that lead to capillaries; (3) Capillaries, which are the smallest vessels and facilitate the exchange of gases and nutrients with tissues; (4) Venules, which collect blood from capillaries; and (5) Veins, which carry blood back to the heart.
How do capillaries differ from other blood vessels in terms of structure and function?
Capillaries have walls that are only one cell thick, allowing for efficient exchange of oxygen, carbon dioxide, and nutrients between the blood and surrounding tissues, unlike other blood vessels that primarily transport blood.
What is the direction of blood flow in arteries and veins relative to the heart?
Arteries carry blood away from the heart, while veins carry blood toward the heart.
What are the five major types of blood vessels in the human circulatory system?
The five major types are arteries, arterioles, capillaries, venules, and veins.
What is the primary function of arteries in the circulatory system?
Arteries carry blood away from the heart and toward the tissues.
How do arterioles differ from arteries in terms of size and function?
Arterioles are smaller branches of arteries that lead directly to capillaries, continuing to carry blood away from the heart.
What is unique about the structure of capillaries compared to other blood vessels?
Capillaries have walls that are only one cell thick, allowing efficient exchange of gases and nutrients with surrounding tissues.
What is the main function of venules in the circulatory pathway?
Venules collect blood from capillaries and begin the process of returning it to the heart.
In which direction do veins carry blood relative to the heart?
Veins carry blood toward the heart.
Why might the direction of blood flow in diagrams not always match the actual flow in the body?
Diagrams often simplify blood flow as clockwise, but in reality, blood vessels crisscross throughout the body, so flow direction can vary.