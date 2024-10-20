Types of Membrane Proteins definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Integral membrane proteins Proteins embedded within the phospholipid bilayer, spanning from the intracellular to the extracellular side.

Peripheral membrane proteins Proteins located on the periphery of the cell membrane, not integrated into the bilayer.

Phospholipid bilayer A double layer of phospholipids forming the core structure of cell membranes.

Recognition Function of marking cells for identification, akin to an ID card.

Anchorage Function of connecting the cell's cytoskeleton with the extracellular matrix.

Transduction Function of acting as receptors for signaling molecules, allowing signal detection.

Transport Function of facilitating molecular transport across membranes, similar to vehicles.

Linkage Function of connecting two cells together via protein linkages.

Enzymatic activity Function where membrane proteins catalyze various biochemical reactions.

Cytoskeleton A network of fibers within cells that provides structure and facilitates movement.

Extracellular matrix A complex network of proteins and carbohydrates outside cells, providing structural support.