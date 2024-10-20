Skip to main content
Types of Membrane Proteins definitions Flashcards

  • Integral membrane proteins
    Proteins embedded within the phospholipid bilayer, spanning from the intracellular to the extracellular side.
  • Peripheral membrane proteins
    Proteins located on the periphery of the cell membrane, not integrated into the bilayer.
  • Phospholipid bilayer
    A double layer of phospholipids forming the core structure of cell membranes.
  • Recognition
    Function of marking cells for identification, akin to an ID card.
  • Anchorage
    Function of connecting the cell's cytoskeleton with the extracellular matrix.
  • Transduction
    Function of acting as receptors for signaling molecules, allowing signal detection.
  • Transport
    Function of facilitating molecular transport across membranes, similar to vehicles.
  • Linkage
    Function of connecting two cells together via protein linkages.
  • Enzymatic activity
    Function where membrane proteins catalyze various biochemical reactions.
  • Cytoskeleton
    A network of fibers within cells that provides structure and facilitates movement.
  • Extracellular matrix
    A complex network of proteins and carbohydrates outside cells, providing structural support.
  • Receptors
    Proteins that bind signaling molecules, initiating cellular responses.