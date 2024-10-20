Types of Membrane Proteins definitions Flashcards
Types of Membrane Proteins definitions
- Integral membrane proteinsProteins embedded within the phospholipid bilayer, spanning from the intracellular to the extracellular side.
- Peripheral membrane proteinsProteins located on the periphery of the cell membrane, not integrated into the bilayer.
- Phospholipid bilayerA double layer of phospholipids forming the core structure of cell membranes.
- RecognitionFunction of marking cells for identification, akin to an ID card.
- AnchorageFunction of connecting the cell's cytoskeleton with the extracellular matrix.
- TransductionFunction of acting as receptors for signaling molecules, allowing signal detection.
- TransportFunction of facilitating molecular transport across membranes, similar to vehicles.
- LinkageFunction of connecting two cells together via protein linkages.
- Enzymatic activityFunction where membrane proteins catalyze various biochemical reactions.
- CytoskeletonA network of fibers within cells that provides structure and facilitates movement.
- Extracellular matrixA complex network of proteins and carbohydrates outside cells, providing structural support.
- ReceptorsProteins that bind signaling molecules, initiating cellular responses.