Types of Membrane Proteins quiz Flashcards

Which of these receptors is not a membrane receptor?
Intracellular receptors are not membrane receptors as they are located inside the cell.
Which of the following is not a function of membrane proteins? a) Recognition b) Anchorage c) Photosynthesis d) Transport
c) Photosynthesis
Where are peripheral proteins located?
Peripheral proteins are located on the periphery of the cell membrane, not integrated into the bilayer.
What are the three main types of body membranes?
The three main types of body membranes are mucous membranes, serous membranes, and cutaneous membranes.
Why are transport proteins needed in the cell membrane?
Transport proteins are needed to facilitate the movement of molecules across the cell membrane, which cannot pass through the lipid bilayer on their own.
Which membrane protein maintains the concentration gradients of ions across a neuronal membrane?
The sodium-potassium pump is a membrane protein that maintains the concentration gradients of ions across a neuronal membrane.
Where are peripheral proteins found?
Peripheral proteins are found on the outer or inner surface of the cell membrane, not embedded within the lipid bilayer.
What is the function of this membrane protein?
The function of a membrane protein can include recognition, anchorage, transduction, transport, linkage, or enzymatic activity.
Which of the following functions is associated with many plasma membrane proteins? a) Energy production b) Signal transduction c) DNA replication d) Photosynthesis
b) Signal transduction
Which of the following pumps can you find in the plasma membrane? a) Calcium pump b) Sodium-potassium pump c) Proton pump d) All of the above
d) All of the above
What is the function of the glycoprotein molecule in the cell membrane?
Glycoproteins in the cell membrane function in cell recognition and signaling.
Integral membrane proteins include which of the following? a) Transmembrane proteins b) Peripheral proteins c) Lipid-anchored proteins d) All of the above
a) Transmembrane proteins
Which of the following is a function of proteins in the plasma membrane? a) DNA synthesis b) Signal transduction c) Photosynthesis d) Protein synthesis
b) Signal transduction
What is the role of carrier proteins in the plasma membrane?
Carrier proteins facilitate the transport of specific substances across the cell membrane.
Which of the following proteins can be removed without disrupting the integrity of the membrane? a) Integral proteins b) Peripheral proteins c) Transmembrane proteins d) Lipid-anchored proteins
b) Peripheral proteins
What are three functions of proteins in the cell membrane?
Three functions of proteins in the cell membrane are transport, signal transduction, and enzymatic activity.
Which sentence does not describe one of the functions of proteins of the plasma membrane? a) They act as enzymes. b) They store genetic information. c) They facilitate cell recognition. d) They anchor the cytoskeleton.
b) They store genetic information.
Which of these are not embedded in the lipid bilayer at all? a) Integral proteins b) Peripheral proteins c) Transmembrane proteins d) Lipid-anchored proteins
b) Peripheral proteins
Which of the following are possible functions of the glycoproteins in the plasma membrane? a) Cell recognition b) Signal transduction c) Enzymatic activity d) All of the above
d) All of the above
The rough ER is so named due to the presence of which structures on the surface of the membrane?
The rough ER is named for the ribosomes attached to its surface.
Which of the following is not a type of receptor found on the cell's plasma membrane? a) Ion channel-linked receptors b) G-protein coupled receptors c) Enzyme-linked receptors d) Nuclear receptors
d) Nuclear receptors
What is the function of recognition proteins in the plasma membrane?
Recognition proteins function to identify and distinguish between different cells.
Which component is a peripheral protein?
Peripheral proteins are those that are attached to the surface of the membrane, not embedded within it.
Which part of the membrane can catalyze chemical reactions?
Enzymatic proteins in the membrane can catalyze chemical reactions.
Which of the following statements about integral proteins in the plasma membrane is false? a) They span the entire membrane. b) They are only found on the surface. c) They can function as channels. d) They are embedded in the lipid bilayer.
b) They are only found on the surface.
What is true of peripheral proteins?
Peripheral proteins are not embedded in the lipid bilayer; they are attached to the membrane's surface.
What membrane transport process requires membrane proteins?
Active transport requires membrane proteins to move substances against their concentration gradient.