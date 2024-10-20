Skip to main content
Types of Phosphorylation definitions Flashcards

Types of Phosphorylation definitions
  • Aerobic Cellular Respiration
    A process that produces ATP using oxygen, involving multiple stages including oxidative phosphorylation.
  • ATP
    A molecule that stores and transfers energy within cells, produced in large amounts during oxidative phosphorylation.
  • Substrate-level Phosphorylation
    A type of phosphorylation that directly generates ATP by transferring a phosphate group to ADP.
  • Oxidative Phosphorylation
    A process in aerobic respiration that produces ATP using energy from redox reactions in the electron transport chain.
  • Electron Transport Chain
    A series of protein complexes that facilitate redox reactions to create a hydrogen ion gradient for ATP production.
  • Chemiosmosis
    The movement of hydrogen ions across a membrane, down their gradient, to drive ATP synthesis.
  • Redox Reactions
    Chemical reactions involving the transfer of electrons, crucial for energy generation in the electron transport chain.
  • Hydrogen Ion Gradient
    A concentration difference of hydrogen ions across a membrane, used to power ATP synthesis in chemiosmosis.
  • ADP
    A molecule that is phosphorylated to form ATP during oxidative phosphorylation.
  • Glycolysis
    The first stage of aerobic respiration, breaking down glucose into pyruvate, not directly involved in oxidative phosphorylation.
  • Pyruvate Oxidation
    A stage in aerobic respiration converting pyruvate into acetyl-CoA, preceding the Krebs Cycle.
  • Krebs Cycle
    A series of reactions generating electron carriers for the electron transport chain, preceding oxidative phosphorylation.