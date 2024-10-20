Types of Phosphorylation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Aerobic Cellular Respiration A process that produces ATP using oxygen, involving multiple stages including oxidative phosphorylation.

ATP A molecule that stores and transfers energy within cells, produced in large amounts during oxidative phosphorylation.

Substrate-level Phosphorylation A type of phosphorylation that directly generates ATP by transferring a phosphate group to ADP.

Oxidative Phosphorylation A process in aerobic respiration that produces ATP using energy from redox reactions in the electron transport chain.

Electron Transport Chain A series of protein complexes that facilitate redox reactions to create a hydrogen ion gradient for ATP production.

Chemiosmosis The movement of hydrogen ions across a membrane, down their gradient, to drive ATP synthesis.

Redox Reactions Chemical reactions involving the transfer of electrons, crucial for energy generation in the electron transport chain.

Hydrogen Ion Gradient A concentration difference of hydrogen ions across a membrane, used to power ATP synthesis in chemiosmosis.

ADP A molecule that is phosphorylated to form ATP during oxidative phosphorylation.

Glycolysis The first stage of aerobic respiration, breaking down glucose into pyruvate, not directly involved in oxidative phosphorylation.

Pyruvate Oxidation A stage in aerobic respiration converting pyruvate into acetyl-CoA, preceding the Krebs Cycle.