Types of Phosphorylation quiz Flashcards
Types of Phosphorylation quiz
At what number carbon does the phosphate group connect to the sugar in a nucleotide?
The phosphate group connects to the 5' carbon of the sugar in a nucleotide.Where do the phosphate groups come from that are added to proteins during phosphorylation?
Phosphate groups are typically transferred from ATP molecules during phosphorylation.What protein is phosphorylated first during receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) activation?
The receptor tyrosine kinase itself is phosphorylated first during its activation.Activation of which of the following molecules generally requires protein phosphorylation: enzymes, lipids, carbohydrates, or nucleic acids?
Enzymes generally require protein phosphorylation for activation.What are the two types of phosphorylation involved in aerobic cellular respiration?
The two types of phosphorylation are substrate-level phosphorylation and oxidative phosphorylation.What is the primary purpose of oxidative phosphorylation in cellular respiration?
The primary purpose of oxidative phosphorylation is to produce a large amount of ATP.What are the two main steps involved in oxidative phosphorylation?
The two main steps are the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis.What role does the electron transport chain play in oxidative phosphorylation?
The electron transport chain facilitates redox reactions that generate energy to form ATP.How does chemiosmosis contribute to ATP production?
Chemiosmosis involves the diffusion of hydrogen ions across a membrane, using the gradient to produce ATP.In which stage of aerobic cellular respiration does oxidative phosphorylation occur?
Oxidative phosphorylation occurs in the fourth and final stage of aerobic cellular respiration.