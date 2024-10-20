Variation in Anatomy & Physiology definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Anatomical reference body A theoretical, average standard body used for comparison in anatomy and physiology, representing a young, healthy adult.

Normal variation Differences in anatomical structures that are common and do not cause any problems or impair functions.

Abnormal variation Differences in anatomical structures that cause problems or impair functions, such as cancer.

Vertebrae Bones forming the spinal column, with most people having 5 in the lower back, though some may have 4 or 6.

Structure-function relationship The concept that anatomical structures must be able to perform life's functions, limiting extreme variations.

Body fat The amount of fat tissue in the body, with the reference body having relatively low levels.

Physiology The study of how the body and its parts work or function.

Cancer A disease characterized by abnormal cell growth, considered an abnormal variation due to its severe impact on health.

Lower back The region of the spine where most people have 5 vertebrae, though some may have 4 or 6.

Healthy adult An individual without physiological issues, used as a standard in the anatomical reference body.

Aging The process of becoming older, with the reference body representing someone who hasn't experienced its effects.

Body hair Hair that grows on the human body, varying in amount and distribution among individuals.

Blood vessels Tubes in the body through which blood flows, with variations in branching and location among individuals.

Skin color The pigmentation of the skin, which varies widely among individuals.