Variation in Anatomy & Physiology quiz Flashcards

Structures that perform similar functions are often analogous, such as wings of birds and insects, which both serve the purpose of flight.
Which of the following is an example of objective information? A) Patient's pain level B) Blood pressure reading C) Patient's mood D) Patient's description of symptoms
B) Blood pressure reading
Which of the following statements is true regarding lateralization? A) It refers to the specialization of the left and right hemispheres of the brain B) It is the same in all individuals C) It does not affect cognitive functions D) It is only present in humans
A) It refers to the specialization of the left and right hemispheres of the brain
Which behavior by the nurse is stereotyping?
Assuming all elderly patients are hard of hearing is an example of stereotyping.
Which of the following statements about variation is false? A) Variation is extremely common B) Extreme variation is rare C) All variations cause problems D) Normal variation can be difficult to define
C) All variations cause problems
In the majority of right-handed people, which hemisphere of the brain is dominant?
In the majority of right-handed people, the left hemisphere of the brain is dominant.
Which statement about variation is true? A) Variation is rare B) Variation is common and necessary for adaptation C) All variations are abnormal D) Variation does not affect function
B) Variation is common and necessary for adaptation
Which includes the physical characteristics of an organism?
The physical characteristics of an organism are included in its phenotype.
Why do anatomical and molecular features often fit a similar nested pattern?
Anatomical and molecular features fit a similar nested pattern due to evolutionary relationships and common ancestry.
Which type of country has the greatest proportion of young individuals? A) Developed countries B) Developing countries C) Industrialized countries D) Countries with high GDP
B) Developing countries
Which structure is incorrectly matched with a function? A) Heart - pumps blood B) Lungs - gas exchange C) Kidneys - produce insulin D) Stomach - digestion
C) Kidneys - produce insulin
Which of the following is considered subjective information? A) Temperature reading B) Patient's description of pain C) Blood test results D) X-ray findings
B) Patient's description of pain
Which of the following describes an anatomical difference between roots and leaves? A) Roots have chlorophyll B) Leaves absorb water C) Roots anchor the plant D) Leaves are underground
C) Roots anchor the plant
Which one of the following does not correctly match the form with its function? A) Skin - protection B) Bones - support C) Liver - detoxification D) Heart - digestion
D) Heart - digestion
Which of the following is an example of subjective data? A) Blood pressure reading B) Patient's description of fatigue C) MRI results D) Heart rate
B) Patient's description of fatigue
What is subjective data?
Subjective data refers to information that is based on personal opinions, interpretations, points of view, emotions, and judgment.
Which of the following structures is only found in some organisms? A) Nucleus B) Cell wall C) Mitochondria D) Chloroplast
D) Chloroplast
Which of the following is true of all adult vertebrates? A) They have a backbone B) They have gills C) They have a tail D) They have scales
A) They have a backbone
Which anatomical features are homologous?
Homologous features are those that share a common ancestry, such as the forelimbs of humans and wings of bats.
Which statement about white and gray matter is true? A) White matter contains neuron cell bodies B) Gray matter is responsible for transmitting signals C) White matter is composed of myelinated axons D) Gray matter is found in the peripheral nervous system
C) White matter is composed of myelinated axons
Why are the vacuoles in plant cells different than the vacuoles found in animal cells?
Plant cell vacuoles are larger and primarily store water and maintain turgor pressure, while animal cell vacuoles are smaller and involved in storage and waste disposal.
Which of the following is considered subjective data? A) Blood glucose level B) Patient's report of nausea C) CT scan results D) Pulse rate
B) Patient's report of nausea
Which of the following structures is incorrectly paired with its function? A) Heart - pumps blood B) Lungs - filter toxins C) Kidneys - filter blood D) Brain - processes information
B) Lungs - filter toxins
Other than lacking a jaw, what is a characteristic of jawless fish?
Jawless fish, such as lampreys and hagfish, have cartilaginous skeletons and lack paired fins.
Compared to the rest of our bodies, which part of the brain is most developed in humans?
The cerebral cortex is the most developed part of the brain in humans, responsible for higher cognitive functions.
In most people, which side of the brain is responsible for language processing?
In most people, the left hemisphere of the brain is responsible for language processing.
Which factors are major components of a client's general background history?
Major components include medical history, family history, lifestyle, and social factors.
For which of the following is the number the same in human males and females? A) Chromosomes B) Red blood cells C) White blood cells D) Heart chambers
D) Heart chambers
How does one somatic cell compare to the other somatic cells of an individual organism?
Somatic cells of an individual organism are genetically identical, containing the same DNA.
Which of the following is not a primate characteristic? A) Opposable thumbs B) Binocular vision C) Fur D) Bipedalism
D) Bipedalism
Which of the following statements about mammals are true and which are false? A) All mammals have fur B) All mammals give live birth C) All mammals have mammary glands D) All mammals are warm-blooded
A) True, B) False, C) True, D) True
Which of the following represents the physical characteristics of the individual? A) Genotype B) Phenotype C) Allele D) Chromosome
B) Phenotype
Which of the following traits are more developed among humans than apes and monkeys? A) Opposable thumbs B) Language skills C) Tail length D) Fur density
B) Language skills
What is considered subjective information from the patient?
Subjective information includes the patient's personal descriptions of symptoms, feelings, and experiences.
In most vertebrates, what is the primary function of the spinal cord?
The primary function of the spinal cord is to transmit neural signals between the brain and the rest of the body.
Which of the following is not typical of Turner syndrome? A) Short stature B) Infertility C) Normal intelligence D) Presence of a Y chromosome
D) Presence of a Y chromosome
Which of the following best describes the growth pattern of human bones? A) Continuous growth throughout life B) Growth stops at puberty C) Growth occurs in spurts D) Growth is uniform
C) Growth occurs in spurts
In 5% of Down syndrome cases, what is the genetic cause?
In 5% of Down syndrome cases, the genetic cause is a translocation involving chromosome 21.
How does maturation differ from learning?
Maturation is the natural development of the body and brain over time, while learning involves acquiring knowledge and skills through experience.