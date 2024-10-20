Veins definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Veins definitions

Veins definitions
  • Tunica Intima
    The innermost layer of a blood vessel, consisting of endothelial cells.
  • Tunica Media
    The middle layer of a blood vessel, composed mainly of smooth muscle.
  • Tunica Externa
    The outermost layer of a blood vessel, primarily made of connective tissue.
  • Lumen
    The central cavity of a blood vessel through which blood flows.
  • Venous Valves
    Structures in veins that prevent the backflow of blood, ensuring unidirectional flow.
  • Vasoconstriction
    The narrowing of blood vessels due to contraction of the muscular wall.
  • Vasodilation
    The widening of blood vessels due to relaxation of the muscular wall.
  • Venules
    Small veins that collect blood from capillaries and converge to form larger veins.
  • Capillary Beds
    Networks of capillaries where the exchange of substances between blood and tissues occurs.
  • Elastic Lamina
    Layers of elastic tissue in arteries, providing elasticity to withstand high pressure.
  • Deoxygenated Blood
    Blood with low oxygen content and higher carbon dioxide levels, typically found in veins.
  • Oxygenated Blood
    Blood rich in oxygen, typically found in arteries.
  • Pulmonary Vein
    The vein that carries oxygenated blood from the lungs to the heart.
  • Pulmonary Artery
    The artery that carries deoxygenated blood from the heart to the lungs.
  • Smooth Muscle
    Muscle tissue in the walls of blood vessels, responsible for vasoconstriction and vasodilation.