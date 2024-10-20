Veins definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Tunica Intima The innermost layer of a blood vessel, consisting of endothelial cells.

Tunica Media The middle layer of a blood vessel, composed mainly of smooth muscle.

Tunica Externa The outermost layer of a blood vessel, primarily made of connective tissue.

Lumen The central cavity of a blood vessel through which blood flows.

Venous Valves Structures in veins that prevent the backflow of blood, ensuring unidirectional flow.

Vasoconstriction The narrowing of blood vessels due to contraction of the muscular wall.

Vasodilation The widening of blood vessels due to relaxation of the muscular wall.

Venules Small veins that collect blood from capillaries and converge to form larger veins.

Capillary Beds Networks of capillaries where the exchange of substances between blood and tissues occurs.

Elastic Lamina Layers of elastic tissue in arteries, providing elasticity to withstand high pressure.

Deoxygenated Blood Blood with low oxygen content and higher carbon dioxide levels, typically found in veins.

Oxygenated Blood Blood rich in oxygen, typically found in arteries.

Pulmonary Vein The vein that carries oxygenated blood from the lungs to the heart.

Pulmonary Artery The artery that carries deoxygenated blood from the heart to the lungs.