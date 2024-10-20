Ventilation definitions Flashcards
Back
Ventilation definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Boyle's LawA principle stating that pressure and volume are inversely related in a closed system.
- DiaphragmA primary muscle of respiration that contracts to increase thoracic volume during inspiration.
- Intrapulmonary PressureThe pressure within the alveoli of the lungs, which changes with lung volume.
- Intrapleural PressureThe pressure in the pleural cavity, always negative relative to atmospheric pressure.
- Atmospheric PressureThe pressure exerted by the weight of the atmosphere, typically 760 mmHg at sea level.
- Thoracic CavityThe chamber of the body that houses the lungs and heart, changing volume during breathing.
- InspirationThe process of drawing air into the lungs by increasing thoracic volume.
- ExpirationThe process of expelling air from the lungs by decreasing thoracic volume.
- Intercostal MusclesMuscles located between the ribs that assist in expanding and contracting the rib cage.
- Primary Respiratory MusclesMuscles used during quiet breathing, including the diaphragm and external intercostals.
- Accessory Respiratory MusclesMuscles recruited during forced breathing to enhance thoracic volume changes.
- Pleural CavityThe space between the pleurae of the lungs, maintaining negative pressure.
- Elastin ProteinA protein in lung tissue that contributes to lung recoil during expiration.
- SternocleidomastoidA neck muscle that assists in elevating the rib cage during deep inspiration.
- Rectus AbdominisAn abdominal muscle that aids in forced expiration by compressing abdominal contents.