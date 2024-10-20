Skip to main content
Ventilation definitions Flashcards

Ventilation definitions
  • Boyle's Law
    A principle stating that pressure and volume are inversely related in a closed system.
  • Diaphragm
    A primary muscle of respiration that contracts to increase thoracic volume during inspiration.
  • Intrapulmonary Pressure
    The pressure within the alveoli of the lungs, which changes with lung volume.
  • Intrapleural Pressure
    The pressure in the pleural cavity, always negative relative to atmospheric pressure.
  • Atmospheric Pressure
    The pressure exerted by the weight of the atmosphere, typically 760 mmHg at sea level.
  • Thoracic Cavity
    The chamber of the body that houses the lungs and heart, changing volume during breathing.
  • Inspiration
    The process of drawing air into the lungs by increasing thoracic volume.
  • Expiration
    The process of expelling air from the lungs by decreasing thoracic volume.
  • Intercostal Muscles
    Muscles located between the ribs that assist in expanding and contracting the rib cage.
  • Primary Respiratory Muscles
    Muscles used during quiet breathing, including the diaphragm and external intercostals.
  • Accessory Respiratory Muscles
    Muscles recruited during forced breathing to enhance thoracic volume changes.
  • Pleural Cavity
    The space between the pleurae of the lungs, maintaining negative pressure.
  • Elastin Protein
    A protein in lung tissue that contributes to lung recoil during expiration.
  • Sternocleidomastoid
    A neck muscle that assists in elevating the rib cage during deep inspiration.
  • Rectus Abdominis
    An abdominal muscle that aids in forced expiration by compressing abdominal contents.