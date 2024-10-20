Ventilation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Boyle's Law A principle stating that pressure and volume are inversely related in a closed system.

Diaphragm A primary muscle of respiration that contracts to increase thoracic volume during inspiration.

Intrapulmonary Pressure The pressure within the alveoli of the lungs, which changes with lung volume.

Intrapleural Pressure The pressure in the pleural cavity, always negative relative to atmospheric pressure.

Atmospheric Pressure The pressure exerted by the weight of the atmosphere, typically 760 mmHg at sea level.

Thoracic Cavity The chamber of the body that houses the lungs and heart, changing volume during breathing.

Inspiration The process of drawing air into the lungs by increasing thoracic volume.

Expiration The process of expelling air from the lungs by decreasing thoracic volume.

Intercostal Muscles Muscles located between the ribs that assist in expanding and contracting the rib cage.

Primary Respiratory Muscles Muscles used during quiet breathing, including the diaphragm and external intercostals.

Accessory Respiratory Muscles Muscles recruited during forced breathing to enhance thoracic volume changes.

Pleural Cavity The space between the pleurae of the lungs, maintaining negative pressure.

Elastin Protein A protein in lung tissue that contributes to lung recoil during expiration.

Sternocleidomastoid A neck muscle that assists in elevating the rib cage during deep inspiration.