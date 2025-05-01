Ventilation quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How does Boyle's law explain the process of inspiration and expiration during ventilation? Boyle's law states that a change in volume leads to a change in pressure. During inspiration, the diaphragm contracts, increasing thoracic volume and decreasing intrapulmonary pressure, causing air to flow into the lungs. During expiration, the diaphragm relaxes, decreasing thoracic volume and increasing intrapulmonary pressure, forcing air out of the lungs.

What are the typical values and roles of atmospheric, intrapulmonary, and intrapleural pressures during a normal breathing cycle? Atmospheric pressure remains constant at 760 mmHg. Intrapulmonary pressure fluctuates: it drops to about -2 mmHg during inspiration (allowing air in), rises to +2 mmHg during expiration (forcing air out), and equalizes to 0 mmHg between breaths. Intrapleural pressure is always negative, typically -4 mmHg at rest, becomes more negative (about -6 mmHg) during inspiration, and returns to -4 mmHg during expiration, helping keep the lungs inflated.

What does Boyle's law state in relation to pressure and volume? Boyle's law states that a change in volume leads to a change in pressure; specifically, as volume increases, pressure decreases, and vice versa.

How does the diaphragm contribute to inspiration during ventilation? During inspiration, the diaphragm contracts and moves downward, increasing thoracic cavity volume and decreasing intrapulmonary pressure, which draws air into the lungs.

What happens to intrapulmonary pressure during expiration and why? During expiration, the diaphragm relaxes, decreasing thoracic volume and increasing intrapulmonary pressure, which forces air out of the lungs.

What is the typical value of atmospheric pressure at sea level, and does it change during ventilation? Atmospheric pressure is typically 760 mmHg at sea level and remains constant during ventilation.