Visceral Reflex Arcs definitions Flashcards

Visceral Reflex Arcs definitions
  • Visceral Reflex Arc
    A neural pathway involving two motor neurons and visceral sensory neurons, affecting smooth muscle, cardiac muscle, or glands.
  • Somatic Reflex Arc
    A neural pathway primarily involving skeletal muscle as effectors, differing from visceral reflex arcs.
  • Preganglionic Fiber
    The first neuron in the two-neuron motor chain of a visceral reflex arc.
  • Postganglionic Fiber
    The second neuron in the two-neuron motor chain of a visceral reflex arc.
  • Visceral Sensory Neuron
    Afferent fibers transmitting impulses from visceral receptors to the CNS.
  • Effector
    The target tissue, such as smooth muscle, cardiac muscle, or glands, responding to neural stimuli.
  • Sensory Receptor
    A structure in the viscera that detects stimuli and initiates a visceral reflex arc.
  • Central Nervous System
    The integration center for visceral reflex arcs, including the brain and spinal cord.
  • Integration Center
    The site where sensory and motor neurons synapse, located in the CNS or gastrointestinal tract.
  • Interneuron
    A neuron that may serve as the integration center in a visceral reflex arc.
  • Smooth Muscle
    A type of muscle tissue that acts as an effector in visceral reflex arcs.
  • Cardiac Muscle
    Heart muscle tissue that can be an effector in visceral reflex arcs.
  • Gland
    An organ that can act as an effector in visceral reflex arcs, responding to neural stimuli.
  • Peripheral Nervous System
    The part of the nervous system where somatic reflex arcs are primarily discussed.
  • Gastrointestinal Tract
    A possible location for the integration center in a visceral reflex arc.