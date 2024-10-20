Visceral Reflex Arcs definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Visceral Reflex Arc A neural pathway involving two motor neurons and visceral sensory neurons, affecting smooth muscle, cardiac muscle, or glands.

Somatic Reflex Arc A neural pathway primarily involving skeletal muscle as effectors, differing from visceral reflex arcs.

Preganglionic Fiber The first neuron in the two-neuron motor chain of a visceral reflex arc.

Postganglionic Fiber The second neuron in the two-neuron motor chain of a visceral reflex arc.

Visceral Sensory Neuron Afferent fibers transmitting impulses from visceral receptors to the CNS.

Effector The target tissue, such as smooth muscle, cardiac muscle, or glands, responding to neural stimuli.

Sensory Receptor A structure in the viscera that detects stimuli and initiates a visceral reflex arc.

Central Nervous System The integration center for visceral reflex arcs, including the brain and spinal cord.

Integration Center The site where sensory and motor neurons synapse, located in the CNS or gastrointestinal tract.

Interneuron A neuron that may serve as the integration center in a visceral reflex arc.

Smooth Muscle A type of muscle tissue that acts as an effector in visceral reflex arcs.

Cardiac Muscle Heart muscle tissue that can be an effector in visceral reflex arcs.

Gland An organ that can act as an effector in visceral reflex arcs, responding to neural stimuli.

Peripheral Nervous System The part of the nervous system where somatic reflex arcs are primarily discussed.