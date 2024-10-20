Visceral Reflex Arcs definitions Flashcards
Visceral Reflex Arcs definitions
- Visceral Reflex ArcA neural pathway involving two motor neurons and visceral sensory neurons, affecting smooth muscle, cardiac muscle, or glands.
- Somatic Reflex ArcA neural pathway primarily involving skeletal muscle as effectors, differing from visceral reflex arcs.
- Preganglionic FiberThe first neuron in the two-neuron motor chain of a visceral reflex arc.
- Postganglionic FiberThe second neuron in the two-neuron motor chain of a visceral reflex arc.
- Visceral Sensory NeuronAfferent fibers transmitting impulses from visceral receptors to the CNS.
- EffectorThe target tissue, such as smooth muscle, cardiac muscle, or glands, responding to neural stimuli.
- Sensory ReceptorA structure in the viscera that detects stimuli and initiates a visceral reflex arc.
- Central Nervous SystemThe integration center for visceral reflex arcs, including the brain and spinal cord.
- Integration CenterThe site where sensory and motor neurons synapse, located in the CNS or gastrointestinal tract.
- InterneuronA neuron that may serve as the integration center in a visceral reflex arc.
- Smooth MuscleA type of muscle tissue that acts as an effector in visceral reflex arcs.
- Cardiac MuscleHeart muscle tissue that can be an effector in visceral reflex arcs.
- GlandAn organ that can act as an effector in visceral reflex arcs, responding to neural stimuli.
- Peripheral Nervous SystemThe part of the nervous system where somatic reflex arcs are primarily discussed.
- Gastrointestinal TractA possible location for the integration center in a visceral reflex arc.